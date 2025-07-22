'Congress should apologise': Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind after Bombay HC acquittal in 2006 Mumbai train blast case

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) After the Bombay High Court's landmark verdict acquitting all 12 men previously convicted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, on Tuesday, demanded a formal apology from the then Congress-led government, blaming its "unconstitutional policies" for the wrongful incarceration and suffering of innocent Muslim men.

"The Congress government of that time should come forward and apologise to the Muslim community," Maulana Syed Kaab Rashidi, legal advisor to Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind told IANS.

"Because of their flawed policies, 12 Muslims had to endure unimaginable oppression, torture, and injustice for 19 years. Their families were destroyed, and their lives stolen. This is not just a legal failure, it is a moral and constitutional collapse."

Maulana Syed Kaab Rashidi also called the verdict a “historic moment for independent India,” but added that true justice would only be served when those responsible for framing the innocent are themselves held accountable.

“In 2006, when the blasts happened, a specific community was targeted,” Rashidi said.

“Muslims were picked up and painted as terrorists with no conclusive evidence. Today, the High Court has demolished the prosecution's claims and acquitted them with honour. But unless the officials who fabricated the evidence and misused their power are punished, this justice is incomplete.”

Rashidi credited Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind’s sustained legal fight, led by its national president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, for securing the acquittals.

"This is a victory for truth and perseverance," he said.

"But we demand accountability. Those in power at the time - state and central governments alike - must admit their failure and apologise.”

Rashidi further stated that the 2006 crackdown under the Congress-led government had launched a narrative of criminality around Muslims that still echoes today.

“You can’t wear the badge of secularism and imprison innocent people based on religion. You can’t claim to be Gandhi’s party and ignore the values he stood for.”

He continued: “This is not just a failure of the judiciary or police; it is a systemic failure of institutions, of agencies, and of political conscience. The Congress ruled both at the Centre and in Maharashtra until 2014. What were they doing all this time? Their investigation agencies fabricated charges and imprisoned men who had nothing to do with terrorism. An apology is the bare minimum.”

He also called on all political parties - regardless of current affiliations - to reflect on this case as a warning.

“Justice is not about votes. It is about truth, accountability, and humanity. We cannot dream of a glorious India if our justice system is manipulated for political ends.”

Maulana Haleem Ullah Qasmi, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maharashtra president, also acknowledged that the verdict had helped restore some trust in the Indian judiciary.

“This decision has given new life to the children and families of the acquitted. It has strengthened their faith in the judicial process, even though justice was delayed.”

However, he cautioned that the fight might not be over. With the Maharashtra government challenging the acquittal in the Supreme Court - and the top court agreeing to hear the plea on July 24 - Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind may continue to support the men if approached.

“If they seek our help, we will consult with our legal team and decide accordingly,” Qasmi said.

“We had extended our legal assistance during the lower court trial, and we stand committed to justice.”

The serial bomb blasts took place on July 11, 2006, when seven explosions occurred in Mumbai’s suburban trains within 11 minutes. Investigators said the bombs, made of RDX and ammonium nitrate, were placed inside pressure cookers and concealed in bags. The attacks were attributed to Pakistan-backed Islamic militants.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) filed charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The prosecution relied heavily on confessions, alleged recoveries, and circumstantial evidence - none of which stood up under the High Court’s scrutiny.

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the Maharashtra government’s appeal on July 24, all eyes will be on whether the acquittals are upheld or revisited. For the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the outcome will not just be legal - it will be deeply personal.

--IANS

jk/dan