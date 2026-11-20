Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) The Congress has secured a majority in four Panchayat Samitis in Jaipur district — Amer, Andhi, Jhotwara and Shahpura — as counting for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections continues at the Bhawani Niketan campus.

In a major setback for the BJP, both Jaipur Zila Pramukh Rama Chopra and Up-Zila Pramukh Mohan Dagar have lost their respective elections. Rama Chopra was defeated by Congress candidate Sunil Kumawat from Ward No. 18.

In the Jaipur Zila Parishad elections, the Congress is leading in 18 seats, while the BJP is ahead in four, indicating an advantage for the Congress in the district.

The Congress has secured a majority in four of the district's Panchayat Samitis. In Amer, the Congress has won 11 of the 21 wards. In Andhi, it has won all 12 seats for which results have been declared out of 19 wards.

In Jhotwara, the party has secured eight of the 15 seats, while in Shahpura, it has won 10 of the 15 wards.

The Congress is also set to form the Board in Jamwa Ramgarh, having won 11 of the 23 wards, with results for only seven seats pending.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has secured a majority in the Sanganer Panchayat Samiti.

The BJP has failed to open its account in the Phagi and Andhi Panchayat Samitis.

District Election Officer Sandesh Nayak said that five rooms have been designated for counting votes for Zila Parishad members.

A total of 98 counting tables have been arranged for all 57 wards. Meanwhile, among the declared results, Congress candidates have won several wards, including Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 5, 11, 14, 16, 18, 20, 27, 28, 29, 38, 39, 40, 42, 51, 53 and 54.

BJP candidates have won Ward Nos. 4, 6, 12, 17 and 19, while the RLP has won Ward No. 15.

The RLP has emerged as the dominant party in Sanganer, winning several wards. BJP candidates have won Ward Nos. 1, 7 and 13, while Congress candidates have secured Ward Nos. 8 and 9. An independent candidate has won Ward No. 15.

The Congress has secured eight of the 15 wards, establishing a majority. BJP and RLP candidates have also won seats, while one Independent candidate has emerged victorious.

Results from Bassi, Jalsu, Amarsar and Amer also indicate a strong performance by the Congress in several wards, while the RLP and Independent candidates have won seats in different Panchayat Samitis.

The results point to a strong showing by the Congress in Jaipur district, with the party gaining control of several Panchayat Samitis and leading in the Zila Parishad elections.

--IANS

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