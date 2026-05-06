May 06, 2026 5:56 PM हिंदी

Congress MP defends TNCC decision to back TVK; urges respectful split with DMK

Congress MP defends TNCC decision to back TVK; urges respectful split with DMK

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Amid the rapidly changing political developments in Tamil Nadu following the Assembly election results, Karur MP and senior Congress leader Jothimani has strongly defended the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s decision to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government formation efforts, while calling for a respectful political separation from the DMK.

In a detailed post shared on her X social media handle on Wednesday, Jothimani said the Congress party had maintained a long-standing alliance with the DMK and acknowledged that political alliances naturally experience “ups and downs.”

She noted that despite occasional public disagreements within the alliance, the Congress leadership had now unanimously decided to align with TVK, considering “the welfare and future of Tamil Nadu.”

Referring to the history of political alliances in the State, the Congress MP said it was normal in politics for alliances to be formed and broken. She recalled that ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK itself had severed ties with the Congress just a week before the polls, forcing the Congress to contest alone.

Despite that setback, she said, the Congress did not launch harsh attacks against the DMK and instead treated it as a political decision.

Jothimani asserted that the Congress party was now compelled to take a fresh political stand in the current circumstances and stressed that both parties should part ways with mutual respect.

She cautioned leaders and cadres against using abusive or disrespectful language against each other.

The Congress leader also criticised the sharp attacks being directed at the Congress by some DMK supporters after the election defeat.

She pointed out that the DMK had suffered a major electoral setback and even “the respected Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had faced defeat,” making harsh criticism of a former ally politically inappropriate and against the Congress party’s culture.

Defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jothimani said the party did not seek any “certificate of qualification” from anyone regarding his leadership. She described Rahul Gandhi as the only national leader capable of uncompromisingly opposing and defeating what she termed the BJP’s “fascist rule,” warning that the Congress would not tolerate attempts to insult or demean him.

She concluded by stating that political realignments were a natural part of democracy and expressed confidence that the Congress would continue its political journey with the objective of safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s welfare and future.

—IANS

aal/rad

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