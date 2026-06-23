Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh slams party's internal strategy, warns of minority narrative

New Delhi, Jun 23 (IANS) Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday launched a sharp critique of his party’s internal strategy, linking its poor electoral performance in Bihar to misguided leadership decisions and warning against the growing perception of Congress as a minority-centric party.

Singh, who once served as Bihar Congress president, recalled that his removal from the post marked a turning point in the party’s decline. “I was the president of Bihar at that time. Shahnawaz Alam became AICC secretary, and the first thing he did was remove me from office. If I had remained in that position, the Congress would not have been limited to just five or six seats,” he asserted.

Positioning himself as a seasoned political figure, Singh said he understood Bihar’s complexities better than those parachuted into leadership roles. “Salman Saheb knows me well. He understands the states. But those who have nothing to give and take from the politics of the people are made in charge of Bihar,” he remarked, underscoring his frustration with the appointment of non-political individuals to crucial posts.

Turning his attention to minority representation, Singh accused the party of failing to safeguard its traditional support base. He pointed to Kerala and Assam as examples where Congress miscalculated, leading to significant losses.

“We couldn’t think that minorities could lose less than 30 seats in Assam. The situation left us with only 18–20, and of those, 18 belonged to Congress,” he said.

Singh warned that a dangerous narrative was being constructed nationwide; “A narrative is being created that Congress is the party of minorities. They are not to be taken or given by Hindus. If someone wins a seat in West Bengal, it is projected as minority representation. This narrative is being spread across India.”

He argued that the party’s reliance on non-political appointees was eroding its credibility and effectiveness. “If the right people are given responsibility, the performance of Congress in Bihar will be somewhat better,” Singh concluded, stressing that the party’s revival depended on empowering leaders with genuine political grounding.

His remarks reflect growing unease within Congress ranks, as the party struggles to counter both electoral setbacks and the perception of being confined to minority politics.

--IANS

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