Congress failed to push through Women’s Reservation Bill during UPA regime: BJP MP Rekha Sharma

Panchkula (Haryana), April 6 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and former National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma on Monday launched a sharp attack on Opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of historically obstructing the Women’s Reservation Bill and continuing to raise "diversionary issues” to stall its progress. She also castigated the Congress for failing to push through the Bill that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) brought while in power.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said the Congress-led UPA failed to ensure the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill despite being in power for a decade, exposing what she described as a lack of political will and internal consensus.

“The Congress had 10 years in power but could not pass the Bill. The reality is that leaders within their own alliance were opposed to it,” Sharma said, referring to resistance from leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav.

She noted that although the Bill was once passed in the Rajya Sabha in March 9, 2010, it failed to clear the Lok Sabha due to political disagreements and lack of unified backing within the ruling alliance at the time.

Targeting the present stance of the Opposition, Sharma claimed that the Congress is now reluctant and “politically cornered,” suggesting that it would eventually be compelled to support the legislation due to public pressure, particularly from women voters.

“The Congress is fatigued after repeated electoral defeats and lacks the confidence to take a clear stand. When they go to the public, especially women, what will they say — that they opposed such a crucial Bill?” she asked.

Sharma also took aim at Akhilesh Yadav for demanding a caste census before the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a deliberate attempt to shift focus.

“This is not new. Earlier too, under Mulayam Singh Yadav, similar tactics were used to divert the issue. Even today, they are trying to bring in such demands instead of supporting women’s representation,” she said.

According to Sharma, such moves reflect a broader pattern where Opposition parties prioritise political positioning over substantive reforms.

“Their only aim is to oppose the government. In doing so, they are also opposing the interests of the people. People understand this and will respond accordingly,” she added.

Reiterating her support for the Bill, Sharma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decisive steps to push forward a long-pending reform aimed at enhancing women’s representation in legislative bodies.

She emphasised that increasing women’s participation in politics would strengthen governance and address systemic gaps that have persisted for decades.

--IANS

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