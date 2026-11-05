Congress attempting to undermine credibility of world's biggest democracy: UP CM

Ghaziabad, Nov 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday alleged that the Congress was attempting to "undermine the credibility" of the world's biggest democracy by spreading "anarchy" through its protests against the alleged electoral irregularities, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the UP CM claimed: "What is the reason behind the protests by the Congress and its allies, including those in Delhi? There is only one reason: Under the leadership of PM Modi, a 'New India' has carved out a distinct identity for itself. It has magnificently advanced the journey of balancing heritage with development. The Congress and its allies, however, seek only to create obstacles and act as a barrier."

CM Adityanath claimed, "The Congress, because of its selfish interests, is making a malicious attempt to undermine the credibility of the world’s oldest and largest democracy and this is not the first time. Questioning the Constitutional institutions and holding them accountable has become the nature of the party."

He claimed that by doing so, Congress is committing the "sin of insulting" India's freedom fighters.

The Chief Minister further accused the party of repeatedly putting India in jeopardy during its tenure.

"Whenever the Congress had the chance, it never missed an occasion to put the nation in the dock... After perpetrating scams worth lakhs of crores through various means and compromising the nation's security...when the Congress had completely lost the trust of the common people, the nation placed its faith in the then Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi," he claimed.

Stressing on Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Chief Minister said, "India knows how to firmly break the barriers that obstruct the path of democracy. However, the Congress and its alliance partners are unwilling to accept this."

"When they win elections, they take credit for their achievements, but when they lose, they blame the EVMs," he claimed, while likening the Opposition to a schoolkid who makes excuses for scoring less in exams.

Emphasising that emerging technologies are making significant advances in the country, CM Adityanath said, "Today, around 12 semiconductor units are being established across the country. PM Modi has shown how development is done to those who questioned the country's progress."

Moreover, the UP CM accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of fighting against devotees of Lord Ram, "both in the court and on streets".

"We used to raise slogans that despite being shot and being hit with lathis, we will construct the Ram Temple at that very place in Ayodhya, that promise has been fulfilled today," he asserted.

CM Adityanath also hailed the Centre's decision to provide a second two-year service term option for 'Agniveers' after they complete their initial four years of service, saying: "We stand with the youth."

"We are grateful to you, PM Modi. The sense of reverence and respect you have fostered for the soldiers who safeguard India is truly commendable," he added.

Further, the Chief Minister accused Congress of not appropriately responding to terror attacks in India, during its tenure.

"Previously, when enemies committed acts of cruelty against our soldiers, the Congress would merely say, 'We are looking into it,' without ever providing a fitting response. PM Modi has demonstrated that if an enemy dares to challenge us, we will look at them straight in the eye and respond," he said.

"If a terrorist is hiding in Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to neutralise them, ensuring the enemy is dealt with appropriately," he said while adding that it is due to the commitment and leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that terrorism and Naxalism has been eradicated from the country.

--IANS

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