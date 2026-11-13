Indian envoy reviews progress at Khorlochhu hydropower project in Bhutan

Thimphu, Nov 13 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, was encouraged to see smooth progress at the 600 MW Khorlochhu hydropower plant in Bhutan’s Trashiyangtse, a joint venture involving companies from India and Bhutan, the Indian Embassy in Thimphu said.

“Ambassador was encouraged to see smooth ongoing work and progress at 600 MW Khorlochhu hydro power plant, Trashiyantse, a joint venture involving companies from India and Bhutan,” the Embassy posted on X.

The Embassy said the project is expected to strengthen energy ties between the two countries.

“Look forward to it adding to healthy energy sector cooperation between the two countries,” it said.

Last month, Adani Power and Druk Green Power Corp (DGPC), Bhutan’s state-owned generation utility, announced the setting up of a 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan, the second major hydropower collaboration between the two partners, following the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project agreement signed in September 2025. The signing ceremony was graced by Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay.

It forms part of the broader 5,000 MW hydropower development Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Adani Group and DGPC in May 2025.

In September, during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Bhutan, Jaishankar and his Bhutanese counterpart, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D N Dhungyel, expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Vision on Energy Partnership of March 2024.

The two ministers recalled the recent strides in energy cooperation, including the inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (HEP) and signing of its Tariff Protocol, and the resumption of dam construction of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I HEP.

“They welcomed the signing of the Agreement on concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crores for energy projects in Bhutan. They also welcomed the active engagement of Indian companies in hydropower projects in Bhutan, adding dynamism to the existing energy cooperation,” the Joint Statement had noted.

--IANS

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