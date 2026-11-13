Bhuvan Bam on 'Dhindora Season 2': I wanted these characters to be outlandish yet familiar

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) As Bhuvan Bam's 'Dhindora Season 2' is all set to premiere on November 20 on Netflix, the makers have unveiled the engaging trailer for the forthcoming season on Friday.

In Season 2, Titu Mama will be seen nursing an ₹11 crore loss, while also trying to make peace with his sasural (in-laws).

Talking about the latest chapter in 'Dhindora', Bhuvan shared that when he first came up with these characters, he wanted them to be outlandish yet familiar, and that is something that remains at the heart of 'BB Ki Vines'.

Speaking about season two of 'Dhindora', he added, "Titu Mama has always had a talent for finding himself in situations he absolutely did not sign up for, and this time, he’s trying to make peace with his in-laws, which, as you can imagine, comes with its own set of complications!"

"Partnering with Netflix has allowed us to take the BB Ki Vines universe to a much bigger canvas, where we could push our ideas further while staying true to the soul and humour of Dhindora. Season 2 takes the chaos up a notch, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Titu Mama back in action. After all, when Titu Mama is involved, peace is never really an option!," he went on to add.

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, who will be joining the cast as Kavita Mami, also said, “What drew me to Kavita was that she can hold her own with Titu Mama. He’s always got an explanation ready, and she’s usually the one person in the room who can see right through it. I had a lot of fun playing that equation with Bhuvan. Audiences have known Titu Mama for years, and I’m excited for them to finally meet the woman who knows him best.”

Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli and produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, 'Dhindora Season 2' is written by Bhuvan Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey.

--IANS

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