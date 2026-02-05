Cong PMs had no visions, analyse any Red Fort speech: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique of the Congress during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, accusing past Congress-led governments of lacking vision, thought, and willpower as evidenced by their Independence Day speeches from the Red Fort.

In his address amid the ongoing parliamentary tensions, including Opposition walkouts and protests earlier in the session, PM Modi said that analysing the speeches delivered by Congress Prime Ministers from the ramparts of the Red Fort would reveal an absence of clear thinking, long-term vision, or determination to drive national progress.

He asserted that the nation had suffered the consequences of this approach for decades, leading to missed opportunities and economic setbacks.

Expressing deep gratitude to the citizens of India for entrusting him with the responsibility to serve, the Prime Minister noted that a significant portion of his government's energy has been devoted to correcting the mistakes and rectifying the legacy issues left by previous administrations.

He emphasised that this corrective focus has been paired with a deliberate shift toward future-ready policies, eliminating ad-hoc decision-making in favour of structured, policy-driven governance.

This transformation, he said, has restored confidence not only domestically but also internationally, earning India greater trust from other nations.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the guiding mantra of his administration -- reform, transform, perform -- declaring that the country is now firmly on the "reform express".

He pointed to comprehensive reforms in structural frameworks and sectoral policies, aimed at adding value across agriculture, industry, services, infrastructure, and technology.

These efforts, according to him, have positioned India to compete effectively on the global stage in every domain, from trade and innovation to defence and diplomacy.

The remarks came in the context of the Budget Session's disruptions, where Opposition members had protested over procedural issues in the Lok Sabha, leading to adjournments and preventing PM Modi's full reply there on Wednesday.

In the Rajya Sabha, despite some initial sloganeering, the Prime Minister proceeded to outline the Union government's achievements and forward-looking agenda, contrasting it sharply with what he described as the Congress era's policy paralysis and short-sightedness.

