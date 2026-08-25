Concerns grow over deteriorating health of jailed Pakistani human rights lawyer

Islamabad, Aug 25 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, who is being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, describing the state of medical facilities inside the prison as "alarming".

The remarks followed a statement from Imaan's family raising alarm over her worsening health, which they said has been a concern for the past three weeks, while questioning the adequacy of medical care available in the jail.

Both Pakistani human rights lawyers, Imaan and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha, were sentenced by a sessions court in Islamabad earlier this year to a combined 17 years in prison and fined each of them 36 million Pakistani rupees on multiple charges in a case linked to social media posts.

According to the family, Imaan has been battling a chest infection for the past week. A blood test reportedly revealed a high white blood cell count, pointing to an infection. Despite the need for a chest X-ray to establish the cause and rule out potentially serious illnesses, including tuberculosis, the jail authorities have not yet conducted the test, the family said.

"Our concern is compounded by the alarming fact that inmates in the women's section of Adiala jail who have been diagnosed with infectious diseases are not isolated and mix with other inmates as well as children. The women's medical facilities and availability of doctors leave a lot to be desired," read the statement.

Calling on the Pakistani authorities to provide immediate and quality treatment to Imaan and all women prisoners alike, the HRC-Pakistan said that imprisonment does not strip a person of their right to health.

"The protection of the life, health, and dignity of every person in custody is the direct responsibility of the state and the jail administration. Regardless of the political, legal, or any other nature of cases, no prisoner can be deprived of essential medical facilities," it added.

The rights body demanded an immediate chest X-ray and comprehensive medical assessment for Imaan, along with her transfer to an appropriate hospital if required. It further called on authorities to provide all women prisoners with prompt access to specialist medical care, dental services, essential medicines and diagnostic facilities.

"Arrangements for dignified and safe medical isolation for prisoners suffering from infectious diseases must also be ensured," it noted.

The HRC called for Imaan and Hadi's pending legal petitions to be dealt with through fair and timely judicial proceedings.

Their applications seeking suspension of their sentences are scheduled to be heard by the Islamabad High Court on September 8, 2026.

The rights body urged the government, jail administration, and relevant authorities not to treat this matter lightly, stressing that "neglect of any prisoner's health is unacceptable -- treatment is not a facility; it is a fundamental right."

--IANS

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