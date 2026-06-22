'Con City' director Harish Durairaj breaks down on stage; Thank his wife for standing by him!

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Director Harish Durairaj, whose eagerly awaited comedy family entertainer 'Con City' featuring actors Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead is now gearing up to hit screens on June 26 this year, recently broke down on stage while thanking his wife, who, he revealed, had backed him to the hilt even when all her family and friends had advised her against getting married to him.

Harish Durairaj, who was the last to speak at the trailer launch event of the film, thanked a number of people for the support they had extended to him during the making of the film.

Finally, just before concluding his speech, the director thanked his wife, who, he said, was the one who was taking care of him till this day.

The director, who disclosed that they had been in love for almost seven years before they tied the knot, said that his wife was dissuaded from marrying him.

"Many people asked her if she was going to marry an assistant director, earning just Rs 10000 a month as salary. Several people told her that she would struggle in life," he said with a painful smile on his face.

Stating that his wife had stood by him without batting an eyelid, he said his wife countered all such people by asking, "Why is it that he should earn and look after me? Why can't I earn and look after him?"

Recalling that they got married in 2020, the director said that for nearly, five years, it was his wife who had been running the family by working in the IT industry.

"I haven't done anything (for her)," he said and broke down before regaining his composure and saying, "I think everything will be well after this (film)."

Written and directed by Harish Durairaj, the film, apart from Arjun Das and Anna Ben, also features Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi, Imman Annachi and Akhilan in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sean Roldan and cinematography by Aravind Viswanathan. Editing for the film is by Arul Moses A while production design is by Raj Kamal. Costumes in the film have been designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar while lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Mohan Rajan.

While the dances in the film have been choreographed by Santhosh, the fight sequences have been choreographed by Action Sandhosh.

--IANS

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