Composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP ‘One’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Karan Kulkarni, who has worked on soundtracks and scores for films such as ‘Shahid’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, has released his debut EP, “One”, which comprises four-tracks.

About ‘Iraade’ and the ‘One’ EP, Kulkarni said: “With ‘Iraade’, I wanted to explore what quiet rebellion sounds like — the kind that begins in your own mind. Built on a simple piano motif and layered with glitchy textures that blur genre lines, it reflects the emotional arc of the EP ‘One’: a body of work shaped more by questions than conclusions.

He added: “Whether it’s self-doubt, confusion or clarity, each track leans into belief and instinct. The sound shifts and the feelings evolve, but the intention stays clear: to move, to reveal and to connect with people.”

The lead single “Iraade”, out now, is built around gliding synths and vocal textures fused with intricate sounds.

His scores have shaped the landscapes of acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Tumhari Sulu and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, along with Shakuntala Devi, Peddlers, Sukhee and Patna Shukla. He has collaborated with filmmakers including Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, Suresh Triveni and Honey Trehan.

It will be followed by English-language singles including “1985”, a martial-arts-film-leaning track that looks back at memory with homage and nostalgia. The next track, “I Love It”, offers a minimal, piano-led take on the creative state of mind and role of art in the world.

The closing song is “Where Are We Going?” blends the genres of rock, pop and electronica. It’s a coda steeped in resurrection and purpose with its dazzling beds of slick basslines, triumphant trumpet and roaring riffs.

Across the EP, Kulkarni leans into vocal vulnerability, textural layering and futuristic, dreamy reminiscence.

About the ‘One’ EP, Kulkarni added: “Through ‘One’, a new chapter begins in a journey that’s been unfolding for years. I’ve spent a long time composing for stories on screen — now, I get to share mine. This EP brings together everything I’ve learned along the way, filtered through instinct, curiosity and a sound that’s entirely my own.”

“It feels like the emerging of a world I’ve been building quietly in the background and now, I’m stepping into it fully, with listeners by my side. It’s both a homecoming and a beginning. I hope people find their own stories in ‘One’. ”

