Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong thrash Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0

Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong thrash Malaysian Armed Forces 6-0 (Credit: X/Durand Cup)

Shillong, July 26 (IANS) Shillong Lajong FC kicked off their Durand Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic style, cruising to a 6-0 victory over Malaysia's Armed Forces Football Team in the opening Group E clash on Saturday.

Led by braces from Everbrightson Sana and Phrangki Buam, the young Shillong side delivered a commanding performance, with substitutes Treimiki Lamurong and Deibormame Tongper also getting on the scoresheet.

Right from the start, Shillong took control of proceedings with quick passing and relentless pressing. Their dominance paid off in the 12th minute when Sana rose above the Malaysian defense to head home a pinpoint cross from Rudra Ved. The move originated from a well-worked free-kick routine initiated by Sheen Stevenson, setting the tone for what would be a one-sided contest.

Malaysia had a rare chance to level the score in the first half through Mohamad Syamim Yusoff, who attempted a volley after a clearance from Shillong keeper Siwel Rymbai, but the effort flew just wide. That was as close as the visitors would get, as Shillong maintained their grip on the game.

The second half began with a flurry of goals. Phrangki Buam doubled the lead in the 47th minute, guiding in another precise free-kick delivery from Stevenson. Barely two minutes later, Buam struck again, this time calmly slotting in a through ball after a slick attacking move to make it 3-0.

Sana completed his brace in the 66th minute, turning sharply in the box before finishing clinically past the Malaysian goalkeeper. The fifth goal came courtesy of substitute Treimiki Lamurong, who curled in a stunning strike from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute.

In the dying moments of the match, Shillong added a final flourish. Deibormame Tongper, another substitute, finished off a neat attacking play to round off the scoring at 6-0.

This comprehensive victory not only gives Shillong Lajong the perfect start to their Durand Cup campaign but also sends a strong message to the rest of the teams in Group E.

--IANS

hs.

