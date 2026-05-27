Complete defeat of Congress, their true colours exposed: BJP welcomes SC order on SIR

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and questioned the Congress party’s duplicity and also its brazenness in whipping up public sentiments over fake and frivolous issues.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP National Spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi described the verdict as “a complete defeat of the Congress party”, explaining how the grand old party has been rejected on moral as well as constitutional grounds.

"The massive defeat in the Bihar and Bengal Assembly elections, followed by a nefarious attempt to instigate anarchy in the country, was a moral defeat for the Congress party. Today, its plea was rejected by the Supreme Court, and therefore this makes it a complete defeat for the party - on moral, judicial and constitutional grounds," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Calling out its ‘deceit and duplicity’, Trivedi referred to the top court’s ruling that the SIR was done on legitimate grounds and stays in consonance with the Representation of the People Act and also, it was essential for the conduct of free and fair elections.

He further accused the Congress party of stirring needless controversy and confusion over the purging of electoral rolls and also questioned their leaders’ “seriousness” in taking any electoral challenge and putting in the required effort.

Doubling down on the grand old party, the BJP MP said that today, their ideology is linked to Europe, a disinformation campaign linked to the US, their family connected to Italy, and votes linked to Bangladesh.

“Their complete character stands exposed now. Congress and Rahul, in particular, must do introspection and refrain from abusing and maligning the constitutional institutions,” the BJP leader said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also drew a stark contrast between Cong’s lacklustre performance and the BJP’s power-packed campaign to justify one-sided election results.

He said that the Congress leaders, instead of hitting the ground in the electoral arena, chose to peddle confusion and fear in the minds of the electorate, unlike the BJP’s star campaigners, including top ministers and the party’s tallest leaders, who stayed put in the race till the last moment.

“Congress did nothing on the ground; their leaders and booth managers were nowhere to be seen during canvassing, rather they only resorted to fear-mongering over SIR and tried to divert attention,” he said.

Pointing direct questions, he asked how many rallies Rahul held during the Bihar and Bengal elections, as against the poll blitzkrieg by the top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers and the party president.

“In Bihar, you insulted people’s sentiments by bringing in your INDIA bloc allies who hurled abuses at Bihari migrants and questioned their DNA. Their true colour stands exposed now,” he said in a pointed charge.

--IANS

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