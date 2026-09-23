PM Modi's governance approach treats govt functioning as an 'innovation lab'

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a Chintan Shivir with his Cabinet members, the Modi Story social media account highlighted several initiatives introduced over the years that it said have changed the way the government functions.

Modi Story, a popular social media account, said, "Heard PM Modi is holding a Chintan Shivir with his Cabinet colleagues today? Over the years, PM Modi has completely flipped the way the government works, often treating governance like an innovation lab."

"Like asking retiring bureaucrats to write down their experiences before they leave. It’s called "Anubhav". Or asking senior officers to go back to the places of their first postings, years later, and see for themselves what has changed," the Modi Story added.

The popular social media account said that some initiatives are simple, some are pathbreaking.

"And there are many more. Some initiatives are simple, some are pathbreaking," it added.

Modi Story also shared a video highlighting what it described as "fascinating experiments" that have influenced the functioning of Indian governance.

"Must have heard of Chintan Shivir. Governance bootcamp by PM Modi. But heard of these other experiments with bureaucracy?" it said.

Elaborating on the initiatives, the Modi Story account post said: "'Anubhav' seeks to ensure that an officer's experience does not retire with them. Under the initiative, senior officers document their learnings and insights to help the next generation benefit from their experience."

The post also highlighted "Swatah Sukhay", under which officers voluntarily take up projects outside their departments for the satisfaction of contributing to public service.

Another initiative, described as "Back to the First Posting", encourages officers to revisit the taluka or district where their administrative careers began and assess whether the area has progressed over the decades.

The "Assistant Secretary Programme" was also highlighted.

Under the programme, newly inducted IAS officers spend three months working in Union Ministries to gain an understanding of how the Union government functions before proceeding to their first postings.

The social media post also highlighted the "One Secretary, One Taluka" initiative, under which senior IAS officers are assigned backward talukas to remain connected with grassroots realities.

"Because seniority doesn't mean handling only large departments. But also staying connected to the ground," the social media post said.

--IANS

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