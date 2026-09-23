September 23, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

Prajakta Koli reveals how a chance encounter with Hrithik Roshan sparked her YouTube journey

Prajakta Koli reveals how a chance encounter with Hrithik Roshan sparked her YouTube journey

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli has opened up about the unexpected moment that marked the beginning of her YouTube journey.

She recalled how an interaction with Hrithik Roshan during the promotion of “Bang Bang” changed the course of her career. On the latest episode of “Pehla Pehla” with Gopal Dutt, Prajakta revisited the early days of her journey. She spoke about growing up in Thane, pursuing her dream of becoming a radio jockey, and working as an intern at a radio station. Recalling how she first got the idea to create YouTube content, Prajakta recalled being asked to dance during Hrithik Roshan’s visit to the radio station. The ‘Mismatched’ actress said, “At that time, Bang Bang was being released. And at that radio station, it was a ritual. When an actor was coming to promote, we would dance for him on his songs. Now, I didn't have a choice because I was the intern. I was told to dance. Dance. So, Bang Bang was coming. Hrithik Roshan was coming. And I've been a huge fan. Huge fan. So, they were coming.”

“So, I agreed to dance. I danced once. Along with Hrithik, Sudeep was in his team. Because he was promoting Bang Bang. After that performance, I shot a very stupid video with Hrithik. And then Sudeep came to me and said, do you shoot videos like this often? I said, no. He said, This is my card. I think you should make YouTube content. I said, I don't even know what that means. I don't know. I'm not earning money anyway. What do radio interns get? I'm coming from the police station every day.”

“I said, 'I have to spend more money on Skype. I said, no. I'm fine with this. And eventually, in my head, I said, I'll get a job. If I don't get a job as a radio jockey, I'll get a job as a producer,” Prajakta added.

The conversation also covered Prajakta’s early struggles in radio, her parents’ support, her journey as MostlySane, her acting debut in ‘Mismatched,’ and her work with Michelle Obama through YouTube’s Creators for Change program. She also talked about her book Too Good To Be True, her personal life, and her plans to produce films and series focused on romance.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

'She deserves it’: Sahdev Yadav backs Mirabai Chanu for Arjuna Award after Asian Games silver

'She deserves it’: Sahdev Yadav backs Mirabai Chanu for Arjuna Award after Asian Games silver

Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez in the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Photo credit: Mumbai City FC/X

ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez

'Better advised to counsel Pakistan': India rejects OIC Contact Group's statement on Jammu and Kashmir (File Image)

'Better advised to counsel Pakistan': India rejects OIC Contact Group's statement on Jammu and Kashmir

My dream has been fulfilled’ -- coach Vijay Sharma hails weightlifting Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

'My dream has been fulfilled': Vijay Sharma hails Mirabai Chanu's silver medal at Asian Games

Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Lakshya Raichandani's unbeaten ton in the third and final Youth ODI powers India U-19 to 3-0 series win against Australia U-19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Raichandani's unbeaten ton powers India U-19 to 3-0 series win over Australia U-19

Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after winning historic maiden silver medal in the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after winning historic silver (Ld)

Krystle D'Souza on her first Lalbaugcha Raja visit: ‘He chooses when to call you’

Krystle D'Souza on her first Lalbaugcha Raja visit: ‘He chooses when to call you’

Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’: ‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’

Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’: ‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’