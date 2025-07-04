July 04, 2025 7:20 PM हिंदी

'Competing and organising at the same time is challenging': Neeraj Chopra on dual role at NC Classic 2025

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) As double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra steps into the shoes of both an organiser and an athlete, he admitted the dual role has been challenging as he juggles between organising an international javelin event while also preparing to compete.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and co-organised by two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, has attracted elite talent from around the globe. This is India's first international Javelin event set to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

Speaking at the press conference, Chopra opened up about the complexities of taking on dual responsibilities and said, “The toughest part is just thinking about such an event and then competing in it,” he said. “Organising is one thing, but playing alongside that is really challenging. Until now, my only focus was on playing. But now, I have to take care of everything.”

From overseeing the preparation of the event to fine-tuning his preparation for the athletics meet, Chopra is involved in nearly every aspect of the event’s planning. "Even when it comes to food, I have to make sure it’s not too spicy for the athletes," he added with a smile and also explained it to fellow athletes Thomas Rohler and Julius Yego, who are also present at the presser, in English.

Rio Olympics champion Rohler also reflected on Chopra’s dual role as organiser and competitor and said, "So far he (Neeraj Chopra) is doing really good. I think it's a pleasure and also a joy to come to a country that's really on the rising edge of javelin. So it's also a special moment for all of us.

Rohler further shared about when he received the call from Chopra about the invitation to the competition. "We got in touch about the meet quite early. I was like, "Yes I am gonna take this opportunity."

Kenyan athlete Yego, who won silver in 2016 Rio Olympics, added, "You guys might see it as a small event, but it is really big. When my manager told me about this event, I said, ‘Yes, I want to go to India because Chopra is my good friend’.”

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

VVS Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play in second day of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, says head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Laxman arranged for India U19 team to watch day two’s play, says Kanitkar

After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit (File image)

After holding key bilateral talks, PM Modi to visit iconic Boca stadium during Argentina visit

Indian envoy meets Japanese Defence Minister, discusses Indo-Pacific cooperation

Indian envoy meets Japanese Defence Minister, discusses Indo-Pacific cooperation

India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Stuart Broad about the situation on Day 3 of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: India are still controlling everything despite Smith-Brook stand, says Broad

Sasur-damad duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

'Sasur-Damad' duo Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul bond over their mutual love for cycling

Indonesia: Classical Indian dance drama 'Shiva Tandava' steals the show at Bali Festival

Indonesia: Classical Indian dance drama 'Shiva Tandava' steals the show at Bali Festival

Jamie Smith’s unbeaten ton, Harry Brook’s 91 not out lead England’s stunning counterattack against India in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Photo credit: England Cricket/X

2nd Test: Smith’s unbeaten ton, Brook’s 91* lead England’s stunning counterattack

'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

'It’s Pickleball season in Phulera" as Panchayat 4 cast gets together for a new photoshoot

New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

New pocket-sized sensor to detect asthma, lung damage causing sulphur dioxide

'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again

'Resilient economy': India’s forex reserves cross $700 billion mark again