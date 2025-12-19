December 19, 2025 10:59 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday reveals her ‘Nana-Nani’s’ special connection with KBC

Ananya Panday reveals coming on KBC hosted by Amitabh Bachchan was the Panday family’s dream, and she fulfilled it

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) The Amitabh Bachchan-hosted reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati will see actress Ananya Panday reveal how, probably because of her family's manifestation, she has been able to grace the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Elaborating on how her family has been obsessed with KBC ever since it first aired in 2000, Ananya reveals, “When my grandparents come from Delhi, we have a special ritual at home that from Monday to Friday, we sit with them and watch KBC.

The whole family sits together and watches the show. ” Big B chimes, “And when do they leave?” Ananya says, “No, I watch it.”

Further to her chat with Big B, she also reveals, “I think it wasn't just my dream; it was the collective dream of the Panday family that at least one person should go to Kaun Banega Crorepati, and luckily, I was the first, and I made it.”

Further in the show, Ananya Panday's father and actor Chunky Panday arrives on a video call and, in his quintessential fun style, tells Big B how unfortunate it is for him, as he didn't get an entry on the show even though his daughter is on the show.

For the uninitiated, Ananya will be seen gracing KBC along with her upcoming movie's co-star, Kartik Aaryan.

Both the actors will be seen on the quiz reality show for the promotion of their movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is all set for a Christmas release on December 25.

–IANS

rd/

