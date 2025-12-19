December 19, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

U19 Asia Cup: India edge Sri Lanka by eight wickets, set up title clash against Pakistan

Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) Unbeaten half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George helped India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a rain-hit U19 Men’s Asia Cup semi-final and set up a high-voltage title clash against Pakistan, to be held on Sunday.

Rain forced the first semi-final at the ICC Academy Ground to be reduced to 20 overs per side, and India’s disciplined bowling attack once again delivered, restricting Sri Lanka to 138/8, with Kanishk Chouhan and Henil Patel claiming two wickets each.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 28/3 in the sixth over, before skipper Vimath Dinsara (32) and Chamika Heenatigala (42) staged a brief recovery through a 45-run stand. Sethmika Seneviratne’s 22-ball 30 provided late impetus, as Sri Lanka breached the 135-run mark.

India’s chase began shakily, with skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi dismissed cheaply by pacer Rasith Nimsara for seven and nine respectively. But India’s chase was steadied by Malhotra and George, who stitched together an unbroken 114-run stand for the third wicket.

Malhotra, fresh from being picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2026 auction, struck 61 not out off 45 balls and struck his six boundaries cleanly. George, meanwhile, compiled a technically assured 58 not out off 49 deliveries, laced with five boundaries. The pair guided India home in 18 overs, and sealed the team’s eighth appearance in the title clash of the competition.

The victory sets up a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, who defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the other semi-final. It will be the first India-Pakistan final in the U19 Asia Cup since 2014, when the India U19 side featuring current senior team members Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav clinched the title.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U19 138/8 in 20 overs (Chamika Heenatigala 33, Sethmika Senevirathne 28; Henil Patel 2-31, Kanish Chouhan 2-36) lost to India U19 139/2 in 18 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 61, Aaron George 58; Rasith Nimsara 2-31) by eight wickets

--IANS

nr/

