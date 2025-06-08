Command Hospital at Chandimandir saves life of soldier airlifted from Kargil

Chandigarh, June 8 (IANS) In a remarkable display of medical expertise, the Chandimandir Command Hospital of Western Command saved the life of a serving soldier airlifted from Kargil with a life-threatening condition.

The soldier, who was experiencing severe respiratory distress, was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism, a high-altitude related emergency condition.

A team of medical specialists, led by Lt Col Purushotham, provided timely diagnosis and emergency treatment, including clot dissolution, the Defence Wing said in a statement. The patient's life was saved due to prompt action, and he is currently stable and recovering on oxygen support.

The successful airlift of the soldier from Kargil to Command Hospital Chandimandir, near here, was made possible by the Indian Air Force's An-32 aircraft, which executed the mission at the edge of its performance envelope, showcasing exceptional professionalism and dedication.

This remarkable feat is a testament to the exceptional medical care provided by the Command Hospital, demonstrating its commitment to saving lives and serving those who serve the nation. A day earlier, the aircraft airlifted the critically ill from Kargil to Chandimandir.

High altitude and extreme temperatures make Kargil a formidable challenge for transport operations during summer. This mission was executed at first light, using the aircraft at the edge of its performance envelope.

Last week, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Param Vishisht Seva Medal to Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GoC-in-C, Western Command (The Infantry).

President Murmu conferred 92 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the Armed Forces, Indian Coast Guard and Border Roads Organisation during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II) at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on June 4.

These decorations -- 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals (PVSMs), five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals (UYSMs) and 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs) -- have been given to the personnel for distinguished service of exceptional order.

