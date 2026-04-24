Colman Domingo says he feels 'more vibrant' with age

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colman Domingo is comfortable with his age. The actor has said that feels "sexier" and "more vibrant" with age.

The ‘Euphoria’ actor, 56, recently shed 20lbs in a bid to "look healthier" after he realised he was gaining weight, which resulted in him looking into his eating and sleeping habits, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told Red magazine, "I do know that I have to take care of myself in a different way. I’ve always been a lean person, but then I started to gain weight, so my eating habits, my sleeping habits, all that stuff had to change. I physically looked older, I looked heavier and I was like, 'Oh, wait a minute, I’ve got to really look at this, because just for my own health and also for my own, honestly, staying power in this industry, what role will I play?'”.

“So, I really decided to trim back on 20lbs. People are like, 'You look younger’. And it’s not that I’m trying to look younger, but I know I look healthier”, he shared.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Colman appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired music video for her single Tears last year, and he gave the 26-year-old pop megastar full licence to dress him as her "fantasy".

He continued, "The beautiful thing is I was going to my fitting, and she’s being very gentle [asking] what level of drag would I be up for doing?'. I said, 'I want to be your fantasy. Do whatever you want. Give me the highest heels. Give me the tightest corset. Let’s go for it’”.

Colman admitted shooting the music video was one of the "most fun experiences" he's had for a while. He added, "We just had a time. That’s one of the most fun experiences I’ve had in a very long time”.

However, last year the actor hit back at trolls taking issue with his drag performance in the video.

--IANS

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