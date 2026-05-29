Colgate-Palmolive India raises toothpaste prices by up to 5 pc amid rising input costs

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India has raised prices of toothpaste packs in May, with hikes ranging between 4 and 5 per cent, a report said on Friday.

NDTV Profit reported, citing industry sources, that rising raw material and packaging costs have prompted the company to increase prices across popular variants such as Colgate Dental Cream and Max Fresh.

Among the key revisions, the price of the Colgate Dental Cream 200g + 100g + toothbrush pack has been increased by Rs 8 to Rs 208, according to the report.

In addition, the 200g Colgate Dental Cream pack has become costlier by Rs 5, taking its price to Rs 135, it added.

Similarly, the FMCG firm raised the price of the Colgate Dental Cream 100g pack by Rs 3 to Rs 73, while simultaneously increasing grammage by around 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Colgate Max Fresh Blue 70g + 15 per cent extra pack has seen a price increase of Rs 4 and is now retailing at Rs 83.

However, premium products of the toothpaste maker have witnessed steeper hikes, with the Visible White Purple 200g + 20 per cent extra pack becoming costlier by Rs 17, taking its maximum retail price (MRP) to Rs 395.

Distributors indicated that lower-MRP packs are unlikely to witness immediate revisions as those categories remain highly price-sensitive and cater largely to mass-market consumers.

The latest round of price hikes comes at a time when FMCG companies continue to battle persistent inflationary pressures across commodities, packaging materials and logistics costs.

Notably, toothpaste remains the largest revenue contributor for the company, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of its overall revenue, the report said.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India on Friday were trading largely flat at Rs 2,083 apiece on the NSE.

--IANS

ag/