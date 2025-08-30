August 30, 2025 9:31 PM हिंदी

Coldplay reschedules London shows owing to public transport strikes

Coldplay reschedule London shows owing to public transport strikes

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) The British rock band Coldplay has been forced to reschedule their upcoming tour in London. The band has insisted they're "very sorry" after being forced to reschedule the final two dates of their 10-show run at Wembley Stadium due to strikes on the London Underground.

The band fronted by Chris Martin, said the strikes, which will see Rail, Maritime And Transport (RMT) union members on the Tube take industrial action at different times from September 5 for seven days, had made it impossible for the gigs to go ahead on September 7 and 8, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

A statement from the band posted to social media read, “We’re sorry to announce that, due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, we’ve been forced to reschedule our final two concerts of the current Wembley Stadium run. Without a Tube service, it’s impossible to get 82,000 people to the concert and home again safely, and therefore no event licence can be granted for the nights of September 7 and September 8, 2025. To avoid cancelling the shows, our only option is to reschedule”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the band confirmed the show on September 7 would move to September 6 and the show on September 8 would move to September 12.

The band added, “We’re very sorry for the inevitable disappointment, frustration and inconvenience that this situation causes”.

Coldplay said tickets would remain valid for their rescheduled date, but any fans who are unable to attend their rescheduled show can get a full refund on their ticket from their point of purchase before noon on September 2.

The band confirmed shows on August 30, August 31, September 3 and September 4 will go ahead as scheduled.

The Wembley run will see Coldplay become the first act to play 10 dates at the national football stadium in the same year, the most it has seen, breaking the joint record of eight shows held by Taylor Swift and Take That. The concerts are part of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'One Nation, One Election' a key step towards social and economic reform: BJP's Sunil Bansal (Photo: Sunil Bansal's X account)

'One Nation, One Election' a key step towards social and economic reform: BJP's Sunil Bansal

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra marks 11 years of Jan-Dhan Yojana with financial inclusion drive in Indore

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra marks 11 years of Jan-Dhan Yojana with financial inclusion drive in Indore

Hansal Mehta shares his recipe for Chicken & Shiitake Ramen perfect for a rainy day

Hansal Mehta shares his recipe for Chicken & Shiitake Ramen perfect for a rainy day

Pakistan's growing support to Rakhine mujahideen, radicalised Rohingyas under Yunus regime (File image)

Pakistan's growing support to Rakhine mujahideen, radicalised Rohingyas under Yunus regime

Pakistan: Balochistan government imposes Section 144 for another 15 days

Pakistan: Balochistan government imposes Section 144 for another 15 days

Pakistan: Torrential rains affect over 1.46 million people (File image)

Pakistan: Torrential rains affect over 1.46 million people

Pakistan's inflammatory nuclear rhetoric raises global concerns: Report

Pakistan's inflammatory nuclear rhetoric raises global concerns: Report

I had two inspirations for making my film 'Bomb', says director Vishal Venkat (Photo Credit: PR)

I had two inspirations for making my film 'Bomb', says director Vishal Venkat

Bangladesh: BNP says those backing Proportional Representation system have 'ulterior motives'

Bangladesh: BNP says those backing Proportional Representation system have 'ulterior motives'

Khalstani Pannun faces backlash for politicising fatal US crash: Report (File image)

Khalstani Pannun faces backlash for politicising fatal US crash: Report