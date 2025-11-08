Winter chill in Delhi-NCR marred by poor air quality as AQI nears 400

November 08, 2025 12:35 PM हिंदी

Cold weather hits Delhi-NCR, but pollution disrupts air quality – AQI nears 400

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Minimum temperatures are steadily falling across Delhi-NCR as the much-awaited winter season sets in. However, sadly for the residents of Delhi-NCR along with the dip in temperature, air quality has also deteriorated sharply with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting the 400 mark in some places in Delhi.

According to the latest report from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 13 degree Celsius for the next seven days. Cold morning and evening winds are further intensifying the winter chill. Rain is not expected at present, and the weather is likely to remain foggy.

Delhi on Thursday recorded its coldest night of the season as the mercury dropped to 12.7 degree Celsius in the national Capital, marking the first time this winter that temperatures fell below the 15 degree Celsius mark.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached very poor levels in most parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels between 350 and 400, which fall under the ‘severe’ category. The air quality remains extremely poor in many areas, including Alipur (355), Anand Vihar (359), Ashok Vihar (363), Bawana (403), Burari (376), and Karni Singh Shooting Range (342).

Similarly, the situation in Ghaziabad and Noida remains concerning. In Ghaziabad, Indirapuram recorded an AQI of 271, Loni 336, Sanjay Nagar 269, and Vasundhara 368. Pollution levels in Vasundhara and Loni remain in the severe category, posing serious risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The air quality in Noida is also poor, with AQI levels at 328 in Sector 125, 323 in Sector 62, 326 in Sector 1, and 333 in Sector 116.

According to health advisories, prolonged exposure to such poor air quality can significantly increase the risk of lung and respiratory diseases, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with asthma or heart conditions.

The IMD stated that the worsening pollution is linked to falling temperatures, which make the air heavier and reduced wind speed, causing pollutants to remain trapped near the surface. The combination of fog and smog is making the haze denser. Construction activities and vehicular emissions continue to be major contributing factors.

Health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and late evenings, wear protective masks, and avoid direct exposure to polluted air.

