Coach Radhika Kanitkar confident as India prepare for historic Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (IANS) Top performer Ankita Raina, alongside rising stars Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Riya Bhatia, will be dreaming of success as India is set to make history by hosting the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs for the first time at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru, from November 14 to 16, 2025.

Head coach Radhika Kanitkar is confident her players will put their best foot forward and help the country advance further in the mega event for the first time.

The event marks a significant milestone for Indian tennis and offers the national side a golden opportunity to advance to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Team India secured its place in the Play-Offs after finishing second in the Asia-Oceania Group I earlier in April and will now take on formidable opponents in the Netherlands and Slovenia, as it seeks to make a decisive mark on the global stage.

Radhika Kanitkar, who is at the forefront of India’s campaign, is hoping to make the most of this opportunity. A former professional player with six ITF singles titles and six ITF doubles titles, Radhika has been associated with the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Fed Cup) both as a player and now in her fourth year as the coach.

“When we qualified in Pune, it was very special for me since I was born and brought up there. But to now host a Play-Off tie in India is truly a chance of a lifetime. For me, for the players and for Indian tennis as a whole, this is a moment we will cherish,” said Radhika.

She highlighted the importance of fan support, recalling the energy of the Pune tie: “That match was played on a weekend and the stadium was full. The noise and the support really lifted the girls and made all the difference. We are confident that Bengaluru, with its rich tennis culture, will rally behind the team in even greater numbers.”

Radhika has been working closely with team captain Vishal Uppal to design an extended training camp in Bengaluru. “Tennis is an individual sport, but the Billie Jean King Cup is about unity and playing as one team. This camp is not only about getting used to the conditions but also about bonding, coming together, and building the mindset of Team India. The girls did it beautifully in Pune, and here in Bengaluru, we want to take it a step further,” she explained.

India’s squad reflects a strong balance of experience and youth. Leading the team is Ankita, one of India’s most consistent performers, alongside rising stars such as Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, and Riya Bhatia.

“This mix of experience and youth is one of our greatest strengths,” Radhika noted. “Many of the girls are strong in both singles and doubles, which gives us flexibility and keeps our opponents guessing. Earlier, the line-ups were predictable, but now we have options and that’s a real advantage.”

Reflecting on the growth of Indian women’s tennis, Radhika credited Sania Mirza for inspiring the current generation. “Sania showed young girls that they could dream big and have a career in professional tennis. Today’s players are fitter, stronger athletes, and they play with a fearless mindset. That attitude, which we see across Indian sport, has now become part of women’s tennis too,” she said.

The Billie Jean King Cup, with over 130 nations participating, is the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sport. Often described as the women’s equivalent of the Davis Cup, it embodies national pride and team unity. “For every young girl who dreams of tennis, representing India in the Billie Jean King Cup is the ultimate goal. This will be one of the most important weeks in the lives of our players and a proud moment for our nation. We are determined to be fully prepared, to fight as one and to give our best in Bengaluru.” Radhika concluded.

With Bengaluru poised to deliver world-class tennis and an electrifying atmosphere, the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs promise to be a landmark event in the history of Indian women’s tennis.

