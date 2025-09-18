Coach Muzumdar’s words on fightback were well taken and noted, says Mandhana, after India beat Australia in 2nd ODI

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana credited head coach Amol Muzumdar’s message about a fightback as one of the main reasons behind the team’s spirited performance, leading to a 102-run victory over World No.1 Australia in the second ODI in New Chandigarh.

Smriti scored a match-winning 117, including bringing up her century in just 77 deliveries, the second-fastest ton by an Indian woman in ODIs as India posted 292 in 49.5 overs, before their six-bowler strategy paid off as Australia were bowled out for 190 in 40.5 overs. It also meant Australia suffered their heaviest defeat in terms of runs in women’s ODIs.

“I mean, that's been two things which, that's I think a favourite word of Amol sir. He always writes that on the board. Especially for the girls, I mean, sometimes in one-day cricket, things can go up and down. Important words, especially if you consider one-day cricket and, I mean, the way the bowlers bowled, it was pretty evident that words were well-taken and noted,” said Smriti in a BCCI video posted on their social media accounts on Thursday.

India’s bowlers shared all ten wickets amongst themselves, as they got their first home ODI victory over the reigning world champions since 2007. “I mean, for this young team, against this particular position, I feel it's just a start. Hopefully, we keep doing the good habits and repeating these things,” added Smriti.

Seamer Kranti Goud, who picked three wickets, spoke about the team’s morale. “We were in a different environment. Everyone was talking, everyone was happy. I mean, the smile didn’t go away from anyone’s faces. So, there was this strong thing that, yes, whatever is happening, we shouldn't let go of the smile,” she said.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who also contributed with two wickets, was happy with the fielding effort. “There were positives, like even we caught such brilliant catches. Aru, Kranti, and everyone caught it. So, we started seeing those things. A positive and good side always does this. So, it felt really good when we bounced back and are now ready for the Delhi game.”

With the three-match series scoreline at 1–1, India will head into the series decider, to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, with renewed confidence and optimism after delivering one of their most emphatic ODI performances in recent memory.

