CNS Admiral Tripathi calls for stronger India-Myanmar Navy cooperation under MAHASAGAR vision

Naypyitaw, May 5 (IANS) Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the officers from various units at the Naval Training Command (NTC) of the Myanmar Navy, underscoring the shared maritime challenges in the Bay of Bengal region.

Addressing the staff and trainee officers, the CNS stressed the need for enhanced navy-to-navy cooperation between India and Myanmar under the Indian Government's Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) vision.

According to the Indian Navy, speaking at the event on Tuesday, Admiral Tripathi gave an overview of the “Emerging Challenges and the Future of Warfare in the Maritime Domain".

“The CNS also shared ‘Leadership Lessons for Young Officers’, drawn from over four decades of naval experience, to enable junior and mid-level officers to anticipate challenges, adapt to change, and overcome complex situations in an unpredictable world,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Admiral Tripathi highlighted “clarity of mind” and “strength of purpose” as key to leadership in a complex world, emphasising continuous learning and people-centric leadership.

He noted that “technology enables progress”, but “the men and women in uniform drive true transformation.”

Earlier on Monday, the CNS held a meeting with the Myanmar Navy's Commander-in-Chief Admiral Htein Win in Naypyitaw, discussing aspects related to growing bilateral ties. The talks also focused on advancing naval engagements between both countries, including maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability.

"As part of the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, held discussions with Adm Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Navy, at Nay Pyi Taw on 04 May '26. On arrival, CNS was received with a ceremonial guard of honour by the Myanmar Navy. The meeting marks a significant milestone to foster deeper navy-to-navy ties and enhance maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region – MAHASAGAR," the Indian Navy posted on X.

"Both principals discussed aspects related to growing India-Myanmar relations and advancing navy-to-navy engagements with a focus on maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and mobile training teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability. The interaction highlighted shared perspectives on maritime security and the need for collaborative approaches to address emerging asymmetric threats at sea," it added.

--IANS

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