December 06, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

CM Yogi hails Ram Temple as a symbol of peace and prosperity

CM Yogi hails Ram Temple as a symbol of peace and prosperity

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025 in New Delhi, declared that the state has entered a new era of peace and investment, crediting the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a turning point.

At the summit, Adityanath reflected on December 6, a date long associated with tension in Uttar Pradesh, noting that what once resembled a curfew-like atmosphere has now transformed into calm.

He described the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which he referred to as the “disputed structure,” as the removal of a “stain” and hailed the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict allowing the Ram Mandir as a landmark decision that paved the way for “lasting peace.”

The Chief Minister called the temple’s completion “the biggest achievement” of independent India, asserting that it has ended decades of discord and opened the doors for development. Adityanath emphasised that Uttar Pradesh is now “riot-free,” a transformation he believes has created fertile ground for investment and economic growth. He linked this stability to the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, arguing that the state’s progress will be central to India’s rise as a developed nation.

“Peace brings prosperity, and prosperity strengthens faith in governance,” he remarked, underscoring his government’s focus on law and order as the foundation for industrial expansion. When asked whether the government’s agenda would extend to other disputed religious sites such as Kashi and Mathura, Adityanath responded cryptically, “We will reach everywhere, and we have already reached.”

His statement echoed the popular slogan, “Ayodhya to bas jhaankee hai, Kashi-Mathura abhi baaki hai,” suggesting that the Ram Temple may not be the final chapter in the state’s religious and cultural revival.

The Chief Minister’s remarks combined political symbolism with economic messaging, positioning Uttar Pradesh as both a spiritual heartland and an emerging hub for investment. By linking the resolution of long-standing disputes to peace and prosperity, Adityanath sought to project his state as a model for national transformation.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

South Sudan’s Akot finds her footing with SRM University’s basketball team, helps them win silver medal in Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025. Photo credit: SAI media

KIUG 2025: South Sudan’s Akot finds her footing with SRM University’s basketball team

Sanskar Saraswat and Mithun Manjunath set up All-Indian men's singles final in the Guwahati Masters BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, Tanvi Sharma in women’s singles finale in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: BAI

Guwahati Masters: Sanskar, Mithun set up All-Indian men's singles final; Tanvi Sharma in women’s singles finale

‘Don’t intimidate, I will not bow down’: Shivakumar on notice in National Herald case (Photo: @DKShivakumar/X)

‘Don’t intimidate, I will not bow down’: Shivakumar on notice in National Herald case (Lead)

IndiGo says on way to operate over 1,500 flights by ‘end of day’

IndiGo says on way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day after network reboot

UP CM salutes home guards, honours distinguished officers on 63rd Foundation Day (Photo: @myogiadityanath/X)

UP CM salutes home guards, honours distinguished officers on 63rd Foundation Day

PM Modi calls for end to 'slavery mindset', stresses trust-based governance

PM Modi calls for end to 'slavery mindset', stresses trust-based governance

Constitution is the ‘book of destiny’, conspiracy to delete votes in name of SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

Constitution is the ‘book of destiny’, conspiracy to delete votes in name of SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

Quad members vow to punish perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of Red Fort blast

Quad members vow to punish perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of Red Fort blast

Shefali Shah shares her travel journey from being 'Mother India' to becoming 'Simran'

Shefali Shah shares her travel journey from being 'Mother India' to becoming 'Simran'

When world talks about slowdown, India writes growth stories: PM Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X)

When world talks about slowdown, India writes growth stories: PM Modi