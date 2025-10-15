October 15, 2025 11:09 PM हिंदी

CM Sai hails 'decisive blow' to Maoism as 27 surrender in Sukma, Raipur

Raipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today described the surrender of 27 active Maoists in Sukma district as a "decisive blow to Naxalism," signalling the onset of a new era of trust, security, and development in the strife-torn Bastar region.

In a strongly worded statement, Sai asserted that the Maoist insurgency is nearing its end, with areas once engulfed in violence now embracing dialogue and progress.

The surrenders, which included a hardcore Maoist from the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 01 carrying a bounty of Rs 50 lakh, took place before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials.

Among the defectors was 53-year-old Oyam Lakhmu, a supply team commander in the Headquarters Platoon No 2, who alone carried a Rs 10 lakh reward.

The group, comprising 10 women and 16 others with a collective bounty of Rs 50 lakh, deposited their arms and cited disillusionment with the "hollow" Maoist ideology, internal atrocities on tribals, and the expanding reach of security forces as key reasons for their decision.

“This surrender of active members at various levels is a testament to the success of our ‘Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025’ and the ‘Niyad Nella Naar’ scheme,” Sai said in his address.

He credited the transformation to the government's "sensitive initiatives," the relentless establishment of security camps in remote forest areas, and the burgeoning trust in administration among locals.

"Areas shrouded in violence and fear are now seeing a new light of development, dialogue, and trust," he added, emphasising that this is not just a tactical win but a profound shift in the hearts and minds of the misguided youth. ‘

Sai lauded the indomitable courage and restraint of security forces, including the Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF, CoBRA commandos, and Special Task Force, for steering the conflict to this "decisive turning point."

"Our forces have shown exemplary valour while upholding humanity, turning adversaries into allies through empathy and resolve," he noted.

Each surrendered cadre was immediately provided Rs 50,000 in assistance and will receive comprehensive rehabilitation, including financial aid, vocational training, and integration support under the policy.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategic guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sai reiterated the nation's commitment to a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026.

"Naxalism, which once challenged our internal security, is now collapsing on every front and entering its final stage," he declared in a post on X, expressing confidence that the government's multi-pronged approach—blending firm action with compassionate rehabilitation—will achieve this goal.

This event in Sukma follows a broader surge, with 78 Maoists surrendering across Bastar today alone, including 50 in Kanker who deposited over 39 weapons like AK-47s and INSAS rifles.

Since the BJP government's assumption of power in December 2023, around 2,000 Naxals have laid down arms statewide, a figure Sai attributes to the policy's appeal and community cooperation.

The 'Niyad Nella Naar' initiative, focusing on infrastructure in 44 remote villages, has further eroded the Maoist hold by addressing grievances like poverty and isolation. Experts view these developments as a harbinger of peace in Bastar, where Maoist violence once accounted for 70 per cent of India's LWE incidents.

As Sai put it, "This is the result of our sensitive approach towards the misguided people—offering not just security, but a dignified future."

With the Union Home Ministry hailing it as a "giant stride" toward a Naxal-free Bharat, Chhattisgarh's resolve appears unshakeable, promising a brighter tomorrow for its tribal heartland.

