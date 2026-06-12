CM Dhami hails PM Modi’s 12 years in office, lists humongous projects in Uttarakhand under his guidance

Dehradun, June 12 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of 12 years in office, effectively making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister, and recounted how multiple humongous projects have been undertaken in Devbhoomi in the past few years under his guidance.

The event was a press conference organised at the state BJP office to applaud and celebrate PM Modi’s stellar achievement.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, addressing the media on Friday, extended greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand and wished him a long, healthy and prosperous life.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has set a new record by completing 12 years as an elected Prime Minister, and later this year, on October 7, he will complete 25 years in public office, having served in the two highest executive roles as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

He said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a confident, secure and respected nation on the global stage, and the former has demonstrated that the country now votes for performance, not just slogans.

The Chief Minister lauded the Modi government for launching a slew of life-changing schemes for the poor and downtrodden, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and said that the country achieved many new milestones in the past 12 years.

CM Dhami further shed light on many unprecedented projects undertaken in Devbhoomi under PM Modi’s guidance and said they will provide new energy to connectivity, religious tourism, pilgrimage, and job generation, besides reviving the state's local economy.

He said that PM Modi shares a special bond with Uttarakhand as development projects worth more than ₹3 lakh crore are currently underway in the state under his guidance.

“The redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham has placed Devbhoomi Uttarakhand prominently on the global spiritual map. More than 3.5 million pilgrims have visited the Char Dham so far this year. While only around 500 pilgrims used to visit Adi Kailash annually a few years ago, over 40,000 pilgrims have already visited this year. Projects such as the Char Dham All Weather Road, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project and the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor have brought transformational improvements in connectivity,” he told the media persons.

He said that after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jageshwar Dham, lakhs of devotees are now visiting the sacred site. More than 2.54 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

He also noted that developmental works are being carried out under the All Weather Road project, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, and the Mansakhand Mandir Mala Mission, and said that they will give Devbhoomi a new identity.

--IANS

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