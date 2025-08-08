August 08, 2025 10:33 PM हिंदी

Uttarakhand cloudburst: BRO working overtime to reconnect Rishikesh-Gangotri road

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Friday that they are working overtime to reconnect the Rishikesh-Gangotri road following the devastating cloudburst and incessant rains in Uttarakhand, which left hundreds of devotees stranded in Gangotri.

“BRO is working around the clock to restore the connectivity of the vital Rishikesh–Gangotri route along National Highway 34, as it is one of the most critical connections in the entire region,” an official said.

A 90-foot Bailey bridge, the official said, is under rapid construction at Limchigad to reconnect the vital Rishikesh-Gangotri route.

“The bridge at Limchigad (km 214.05) was completely washed away, severing access to the upper reaches of the Uttarkashi-Gangotri axis,” he pointed out.

The official said that BRO personnel, undeterred by the extreme terrain and adverse weather, are working tirelessly day and night to launch the new bridge, seen as a crucial lifeline for locals, pilgrims, and strategic movement.

“The situation remains grave across multiple sections of NH-34,” he warned.

The BRO official also informed that major damages include a 100-metre road washout at Papadgad (km 202), significant debris blockages near Dharali, and formation breaches near km 198.

“Our teams have already cleared landslide debris at Heena, Tekhla, Netala, Nalupani and Narendra Nagar,” he said.

The official emphasised that at Dharali, 300 metres of muck is being removed, while heavy machines are deployed to rebuild washed-out road sections.

“Our ‘Project Shivalik’ has mobilised teams with heavy equipment to the Joshimath-Malari axis, which has also been severely affected by landslides. JCBs, excavators, wheel loaders, and tippers have already been deployed across affected stretches,” he said.

With the monsoon continuing to batter the region, BRO’s swift response and engineering expertise remain a critical pillar of Uttarakhand’s ongoing recovery operations.

