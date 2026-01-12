'As ready as I will ever be': Milos Raonic bids adieu to international tennis

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Former world number three and eight-time ATP titleholder Milos Raonic announced his retirement on Monday, ending a career that lasted nearly twenty years. The 35-year-old Canadian, who has struggled with injuries for a long time, has not played professionally for more than a year.

“The time has come, I am retiring from tennis. This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it. This is as ready as I will ever be. Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life,” Raonic wrote on X.

“I have been the luckiest person to get to live out and fulfil my dreams. I got to show up every day and focus on just getting better, seeing where that will take me, and playing a game I was introduced to at 8 years old by complete luck. Somehow, this became my entire obsession and childhood and then became my profession and life,” he added.

The Canadian tennis star secured eight tour-level titles throughout his career. His most successful season was in 2016, when headvanced to the Wimbledon final after defeating Roger Federer in the semi-finals.

That year, he reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and ATP Finals, made it to the Indian Wells final, and finished the season ranked at a career-high No. 3. His last appearance was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was defeated 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-7(1) by Dominik Koepfer in the first round.

“I am thankful for the incredible fans I got to compete and practice in front of all over the world. They got to see me shining at my brightest and managing the hardest of moments on the court. They got to see me grow up. Thank you to each and every one who stopped, even for a moment, to watch and support me.

“Thank you to my coaches and team, who took time away from their families and homes to be on the road with me as I pursue my dream and goals. I am grateful for your guidance and teachings,” he added.

