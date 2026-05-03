‘Closing the close games was very important,’ says GT assistant coach Vijay Dahiya on team’s turnaround

Ahmedabad, May 3 (IANS) Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Vijay Dahiya emphasised that the team’s knack for winning close matches has been crucial to their recent success in IPL 2026, highlighting the positive team environment following consecutive victories.

Gujarat, who had earlier suffered a string of narrow losses, have regained momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament, with improved execution in pressure moments helping them climb back into contention.

Reflecting on the shift in results, Dahiya underlined that the difference has come from closing out games that previously slipped away.

“You just mentioned a couple of games where results are not going our way. But even if you look at those games as well, they were close games. Closing those close games were very important and that's what we have done in the last few games. As far as the team environment is concerned, I think it's top-notch. There's no ways about it. If you look at the brief history of this team, just five years, winning it once, reaching in the finals, being in the knockout, so they know how to play big games,” Dahiya said on the sidelines of the GT vs PBKS game in Ahmedabad.

The assistant coach also spoke about the franchise’s philosophy of backing players, particularly in the middle order, despite inconsistent returns so far this season.

“It's a very good point you said because in this format, it's very important to back players. But sometimes it looks like because when the results are not going in your favour, you feel, is it a longer run? But that's what this GD side is for you. This is how they have built, this is how they have backed a lot of players. But yeah, as this tournament goes into the business end, there is an opportunity and there is a window that you might try a few new faces as well,” Dahiya added.

Dahiya, who joined Gujarat Titans’ coaching setup this season, also shared his experience of settling into the setup, crediting the familiarity within the support staff and the team culture.

“I think it doesn't feel like it's my first year here. There are a lot of people who've been around and I've been around the system as well. So new players playing for a new team. But when you get into the one system, I didn't feel like, I think that the support staff is such that I've either played with them or I've worked with them earlier as well. And it's all about the environment which has been created here. It doesn't make you feel like you're coming from the outside,” he noted.

--IANS

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