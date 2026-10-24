Class 12 student dies after setting herself on fire at Delhi school; police probe on

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) A Class 12 student died on Saturday after allegedly pouring an inflammable substance on herself and setting herself on fire at Sarvodaya Bal/Balika Vidyalaya in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, officials said on Saturday.

The incident triggered panic among teachers and students on the school premises, prompting the authorities to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Officials said certain suspicious items were reportedly found in the student's school bag. However, the nature of these items has not yet been officially confirmed, and the police are examining the circumstances that led to the incident.

According to officials, a Police Control Room (PCR) call reporting a fire incident was received from the school located in the Krishna Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara district.

"Upon receipt of the information, police staff from PS Krishna Nagar promptly reached the spot, where an approximately 18-year-old female student of Class 12th was found in a burnt condition behind the school guard room," officials said.

They further stated that some materials were recovered during the initial proceedings at the scene and from the deceased student's school bag. These items are being examined as part of the investigation.

"During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased girl's school bag," they added.

The police said a Crime Team of the Delhi Police was called to the school to inspect the scene, examine the circumstances and collect relevant evidence that could help establish the sequence of events leading to the incident.

"The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined, and further enquiry is in progress," the police said.

A fire brigade team and police personnel were also present at the school as authorities began investigating the incident.

The police are examining the available evidence and the materials recovered from the spot to determine the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not yet confirmed the nature of the suspicious items reportedly recovered from the student's bag.

Further details are expected to emerge as the police continue their enquiry into the incident.

--IANS

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