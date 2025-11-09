November 09, 2025 6:30 PM हिंदी

CJI B.R. Gavai leads walkathon to promote 'Justice for All'

CJI B.R. Gavai leads walkathon to promote 'Justice for All'

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai gave the message of "Justice for All" as he flagged off and led a 4-km walkathon organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) here on Sunday.

"All institutions of the democracy – the executive, legislature, and judiciary – exist for the citizens; therefore, justice for all should be our motto," CJI Gavai told reporters as he joined the walkathon in sports gear, amid tight security.

The event featured 4 km and 8 km runs and a 4 km walk in which CJI also participated along with other Supreme Court judges, including Justices Sanjay Karol, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and lawyers, said a representative of the SCBA.

On Saturday, CJI Gavai described legal aid as an act of nation-building. "An act of legal aid is an act of nation building,” he said at the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms.

The CJI said that the legal aid movement is aimed at realising the dream of Dr B.R. Ambedkar to transform lives.

"The aim of the legal aid movement is to give voice and dignity to those unheard," he said, adding that Dr Ambedkar had said that our struggle is not for wealth or freedom but to transform lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also echoed the sentiment, saying: "Under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) launched by the Government of India, in just three years, around 8 lakh criminal cases have been settled. These efforts of the government have ensured ease of justice to the poor, Dalits, oppressed, exploited and deprived people of the country."

The LADCS is a comprehensive scheme that provides free and qualitative legal representation to eligible individuals in criminal matters from the pre-arrest stage through trial and appeals.

Established to ensure access to justice for the poor, it places full-time, dedicated defence counsel in district headquarters to handle all aspects of legal aid in criminal cases, acting as a clinic-like environment for the needy.

--IANS

rch/vd

LATEST NEWS

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 final draw to reveal India's group stage opponents (Credit: AIFF)

AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 final draw to reveal India's group stage opponents

Sonakshi Sinha takes mistakes with a pinch of salt, says it helps a person learn

Sonakshi Sinha takes mistakes with a pinch of salt, says it helps a person learn

'The more Pakistan tries to harm Bharat, the more it will be harmed': RSS chief Bhagwat

'The more Pakistan tries to harm Bharat, the more it will be harmed': RSS chief Bhagwat

Travis Scott brings daughter Stormi on stage during Tokyo concert

Travis Scott brings daughter Stormi on stage during Tokyo concert

Mithun Manhas credits Jay Shah, former women cricketers after India’s historic World Cup win

Mithun Manhas credits Jay Shah, former women cricketers after India’s historic World Cup win

Sayani Gupta sheds light on dichotomy of her memory

Sayani Gupta sheds light on dichotomy of her memory

Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary smashes fastest first-class fifty with eight sixes in a row (Credit: Arshit Yadav/X)

Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary smashes fastest first-class fifty with eight sixes in a row

'Golden Arrow Division runs for unity': Ferozepur Border Marathon 2025 honours martyrs, fight drug menace

'Golden Arrow Division runs for unity': Ferozepur Border Marathon 2025 honours martyrs, fight drug menace

Santals in Bangladesh demand justice on ninth anniversary of 2016 killings

Santals in Bangladesh demand justice on ninth anniversary of 2016 killings

Delhi's MP urges creation of national cybersecurity certification council

Delhi MP urges creation of national cybersecurity certification council