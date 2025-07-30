Chunky Panday shares his emotions on visiting Kathmandu after three decades

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday took to social media to share his heartfelt experience of visiting Kathmandu after more than three decades.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Housefull 5’ actor, who last visited the city in 1989, recalled fond memories from the past and expressed how special it felt to return after such a long time. Chunky posted a couple of his photos and captioned it, “Visited Kathmandu after 1989. So beautiful, so green and the warmest Hospitality.”

In the images, he is seen smiling while posing for the camera. Earlier, Chunky Panday had visited the sacred Pashupatinath Temple and shared moments from his spiritual journey on social media. The ‘Liger’ actor posted photos from the revered temple and expressed his gratitude, sharing that he felt blessed to have received darshan during the holy month of Shravan.

The veteran actor took to Instagram and shared a few photos from inside the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and situated on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal. “So blessed to get a Darshan at the Pashupatinath Temple in the month of Shravan,” he wrote as the caption.

Professionally, Chunky Panday is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated comedy “Son of Sardaar 2.” The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, is a spiritual successor to the 2012 action-comedy "Son of Sardaar." Alongside Chunky, the ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev.

Recently, the makers dropped the trailer on social media, giving a glimpse into the film’s offbeat humor. The plot appeared to revolve around a colorful wedding celebration, with a mix of eccentric characters.

The film is slated to hit theatres on 1 August 2025.

