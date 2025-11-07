November 07, 2025 1:37 PM हिंदी

Chunky Panday enjoys both darshan & a dynamic show during his San Francisco stay

Chunky Panday enjoys both darshan & a dynamic show during his San Francisco stay

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday made a stop in San Francisco during his ongoing U.S visit. While he was there, the 'Housefull' actor enjoyed both darshan and a dynamic show.

Chunky took to his official Instagram account and shared a couple of sneak peeks of his fun getaway to the U.S.

The post started with a solo pic of Chunky posing on the streets of San Francisco, followed by a picture of him in a temple.

The 'Aankhen' actor was also seen facing the camera for some lovely clicks with his pals, who kept him company during his visit.

Sharing his delight with his InstaFam, Chunkey penned the caption, "The second stop San Francisco (Star-Struck Emoji) Started with a most Beautiful Mandir Darshan (folded hands emoji) and ended with a Dynamic Show @tajmahal.livermore (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji) (sic)".

Before San Francisco, Chunky was in Los Angeles, his first stop during the U.S visit.

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan jockingly admitted that, 'Ananya Panday could have been my daughter,' referring to her huge crush on Chunky.

Farah made an appearance on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's celebrity talk show "Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle" along with Ananya Panday.

While having a heart-to-heart with hosts Kajol and Twinkle, Farah was heard saying that Ananya could have been her daughter, as she had a massive crush on her father, Chunky, back in the day.

After learning this, Ananya, who was seated next to Farah on the couch, couldn't stop blushing.

Refreshing your memory, a long time back, when Farah was the judge for the dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa", she first talked about having a crush on Chunky.

Reacting to the declaration by the 'Om Shanti Om' maker, co-judge Malaika Arora also revealed that she too had a huge crush on Chunky.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra welcomes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to the ‘parenthood club’

Sidharth Malhotra welcomes Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to the ‘parenthood club’

Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' to now hit screens on December 25 (Photo Credit: Mohanlal/X)

Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' to now hit screens on December 25

Green shouldn't be in Test team if he's not bowling: Ian Healy

Green shouldn't be in Test team if he's not bowling: Ian Healy

‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal shares how she championed mental yoga years before it became mainstream

‘Aashiqui’ actress Anu Aggarwal shares how she championed mental yoga years before it became mainstream

Bangladesh: BNP alleges conspiracy to derail Feb 2026 election amid rising political crisis

Bangladesh: BNP alleges conspiracy to derail Feb 2026 election amid rising political crisis

Capital markets central to 'Viksit Bharat' push, MFs hold huge opportunity: SEBI Chairman

Capital markets central to 'Viksit Bharat' push, MFs hold huge opportunity: SEBI Chairman

Tisca Chopra’s directorial ‘Saali Mohabbat’ starring Radhika Apte to release digitally

Tisca Chopra’s directorial ‘Saali Mohabbat’ starring Radhika Apte to release digitally

Ankita Lokhande says 'what a journey it’s been' as husband Vicky Jain's 'HAQ' reaches the theatre

Ankita Lokhande says 'what a journey it’s been' as husband Vicky Jain's 'HAQ' reaches the theatre

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam and others shower love on new parents Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam and others shower love on new parents Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Actor Prithviraj's menacing look as Kumbha in S S Rajamouli's 'Globe Trotter' revealed! (Photo Credit: S S Rajamouli/X)

Actor Prithviraj's menacing look as Kumbha in S S Rajamouli's 'Globe Trotter' revealed!