Christina Applegate talks about her morbid thoughts, and what they drive in her

Los Angeles, March 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Christina Applegate often has morbid thoughts. The actress has shared that she thinks about death on a daily basis.

The 54-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, has revealed that she has already bought a final resting place for herself as she regularly ponders her passing, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast, the actress said, "It's looming. I mean, it looms for all of us”.

She shared that her health is a major factor in why she frequently contemplates her mortality. Applegate said, "But for people who have a disease like this, you never know, you know? I bought my plots already, OK? I bought them”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress shared that she had bought burial plots for herself and two others in a "really pretty" location.

She said, "There's going to be three of us there. But I did. My friend and I are going go take a picnic there. It's really pretty where it is”.

She revealed that she decided to purchase the burial plots because they had become available and it meant that her family won't have the burden of dealing with the matter when she does pass.

Applegate said, "I've been thinking about this particular area of this particular place for so long. And I finally was like, 'Is this available?'. They're like, 'Yes it is’. I was like, 'Oh, my God, buying it now’. Just buy it now. That way, nobody has to deal with it”.

Christina played the role of promiscuous teen Kelly Bundy in ‘Married... with Children’ but now "cringes" at how viewers of the Fox sitcom lusted over her and thinks that it contributed to her struggles with body dysmorphia and anorexia.

--IANS

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