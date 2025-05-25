Chrissy Teigen reveals she underwent a cosmetic procedure

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Chrissy Teigen has undergone a cosmetic procedure, and is sharing anecdotes about it. A few days after she reportedly shared a video of herself with a bandaged face in the hospital, Chrissy, who is also the wife of the Grammy-winning musician John Legend, revealed the reason why she was there on her Instagram Stories.

The model and cookbook author wrote in her post, “Hi friends! (A) lot of you have been wondering about my hospital pic which is very understandable as I gave no explanation lol. I had a hairline lowering procedure”.

She also shared a photo of herself pulling back her bandage to show off stitches at her hairline, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Lost a lot in the front from babies and it’s just very thin up there”, she explained of her hair. “When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions”.

As per ‘People’, Teigen gave birth to daughter Luna Simone in 2016 and son Miles Theodore in 2018, and welcomed daughter Esti Maxine and son Wren Alexander Stephens in 2023 via surrogate. She shares all four children with husband John Legend, 46. The ‘Cravings’ cookbook author concluded her Instagram Stories post by saying she would “share more later” about her hairline-lowering procedure if fans were “interested” in additional details because it really was “a journey”.

Teigen is no stranger to cosmetic procedures. She previously shared on her Instagram Stories in 2021 that she got an eyebrow transplant surgery, where hairs are taken from the back of a patient's head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows.

"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery”, she wrote atop a photo of herself post-surgery, tagging Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne. At the time, Teigen shared a post-surgery image of her new brow look, calling the results "crazy" in the caption.

"They look so cool”, she also said in a clip, while pointing to her new brows. "He did hairs up here to even them out”.

