Chris Hemsworth sheds light on truth behind his boring proposal to Elsa Pataky

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has shared that his ideas for romance aren’t borderline stale. The actor has said that he proposed to Elsa Pataky in a very un-romantic way.

The 42-year-old Hollywood star has recalled the moment he popped the question to the 49-year-old model and actress, whom he married in 2010, and he revealed how casual the moment actually was, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy, Wippa and Kate, he said, "We talked about getting married, before I even asked her to get married, and it was like, 'Yeah, why not, why not?'. So that kind of takes the air of the build-up. It felt like a, 'Why not? I've got nothing better at the moment, we'll see how it goes', type of energy”.

He joked that Elsa is "still thinking about" the low key proposal, over a decade later when they have India, 13, and 11-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan together.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor insisted he did try one thing to make his proposal at least a little romantic.

He added, "I had it in my hand, in my pocket, and I thought, I've got to do something cool with it. This is about as creative as I got, I put it in a chocolate box”.

The couple tied the knot in December 2010, after they started dating early that same year, and Chris has suggested simply "having fun" has been key to the success of their romance.

Late last year, he told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, "Both having a sort of adventurous spirit, making time for one another. I think the complicated times have been when it's been all work, all kids, and all of a sudden the 'us' in the relationship is sort of non-existent. You're just kind of managing a household or the work-family schedule. Elsa will be off at work, and I'll be off at work and then it's chaos with kid time, and so sort of removing ourselves from all of that and just having time for the two of us and making space for each other rather than the rest of the world that can be so all-consuming”.

Chris admitted that married life can be challenging, but the movie star has always been determined to "make it work".

He said, "I think it's hard for anyone, really. It's all relative. Yeah, it's challenging, but we also have opportunity to make it work. We have no excuse as far as how much time we can make for each other due to the support we can get due to our situation”.

--IANS

aa/