Chris Hemsworth: My self-worth doesn’t rest upon exterior things anymore

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who has enjoyed huge success in Hollywood, starring in movies such as Star Trek, Snow White and the Huntsman, and the Thor franchise, says that his attitude has changed through the course of his career.

Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Hemsworth said: "I used to think maybe if I was nominated for something I’d feel good about myself. Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time, or launched another franchise, then I’d feel fulfilled. It’s absurd.

"My self-worth doesn’t rest upon all of those exterior things any more – though I still have to remind myself."

The actor was actually far more "uncomfortable and goofy" than he was willing to admit when he was first cast as Thor. He battled severe performance anxiety and panic attacks after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Reflecting on his physical transformation for the role, he explained: "I felt like, ‘OK, cool, no one can… with me.’ Playing a god became a safety net. It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain."

Last year, meanwhile, Hemsworth confessed that he developed an "absolute obsession" with acting as a child.

The movie star is now one of the best-known and best-paid actors in Hollywood, and Hemsworth said that he's managed to fulfil a childhood dream.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, he shared: "Once I locked into the idea that I was going to become an actor, it was an absolute obsession."

At the time, Chris didn't appreciate how difficult it would be to achieve his dreams. However, Chris admits that his acting ambitions were a form of "escapism" for him.

He said: "There was no doubt that was what I was going to do. There was a naivety about the reality of how difficult that was going to be. But I guess it was sort of an escapism."

In 2024, Anya Taylor-Joy hailed Chris as "the most wonderful" co-star to work with.

The actress starred alongside Chris in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Anya admitted that she loved working with the "kind-hearted" actor.

Anya, who plays Imperator Furiosa in the George Miller-directed movie, told Access Hollywood: "I think we’re so lucky that our relationship is nothing like the characters in this film, because making this film wanting to kill your co-star would be really difficult."

"He’s just the most wonderful, kind-hearted, big-hearted individual. We have a lot of fun. (I’m) very lucky."

--IANS

dc/