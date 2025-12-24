Chitrangda Singh on her diverse films in 2025: One of those very rare years

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Working in films as different as chalk and cheese like “Housefull 5”, “Parikrama” and “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders”, all within a single year, Chitrangda Singh says 2025 emerged as one of those rare phases in an actor’s life where diverse opportunities came her way organically, without any planning or calculated strategy.

From the comedy caper “Housefull 5” to exploring inward-looking emotional terrains with “Parikrama”, and then to the unsettling moral greys of “Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders”, Chitrangda showcased her acting prowess in all the three genres.

Asked if the diversity was a deliberate recalibration of her creative choices, and what has 2025 revealed to her about her own evolution, Chitrangda told IANS: “Well, I wish I could say that, this whole diversity was deliberate… recalibration like you're putting it about my creative choices. But no, I'm sorry, it wasn't.”

Chitrangda said she let the work lead the way, saying yes as projects unfolded naturally.

“It just honestly landed one after the other. I didn't expect it to come in that manner or in that order. But it did come to me like that this year. And I just kept saying yes,” said the actress, who made her acting debut with the crime drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005.

The actress calls it a stroke of good fortune as she got to work with names such as Neeraj Pandey, Tarun Mansukhani and Gautam Ghosh.

“I was just kind of thanking, you know, my stars that I got a chance to work with such different makers, whether it was Neeraj Pandey, who produced Khakee: The Bengal Chapter or Gautam Ghosh for Parikrama, then Tarun Mansukhani, who's known for completely different cinema with Housefull…and then Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders,” she said.

With more projects lined up, including The Battle of Galwan alongside Salman Khan, Chitrangda believes the year reaffirmed her faith in letting work flow naturally.

“Now The Battle Of Galwan with Salman. So I feel like it's just been one of those very rare, you know, years where I, you know, an actor can get a chance to work with such different makers. So no, there was no planning. And I can only say thanks, you know, to whatever out there that made this happen.”

