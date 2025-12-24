December 24, 2025 3:59 PM हिंदी

Chitrangda Singh on her diverse films in 2025: One of those very rare years

Chitrangda Singh on her diverse films in 2025: One of those very rare years

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Working in films as different as chalk and cheese like “Housefull 5”, “Parikrama” and “Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders”, all within a single year, Chitrangda Singh says 2025 emerged as one of those rare phases in an actor’s life where diverse opportunities came her way organically, without any planning or calculated strategy.

From the comedy caper “Housefull 5” to exploring inward-looking emotional terrains with “Parikrama”, and then to the unsettling moral greys of “Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders”, Chitrangda showcased her acting prowess in all the three genres.

Asked if the diversity was a deliberate recalibration of her creative choices, and what has 2025 revealed to her about her own evolution, Chitrangda told IANS: “Well, I wish I could say that, this whole diversity was deliberate… recalibration like you're putting it about my creative choices. But no, I'm sorry, it wasn't.”

Chitrangda said she let the work lead the way, saying yes as projects unfolded naturally.

“It just honestly landed one after the other. I didn't expect it to come in that manner or in that order. But it did come to me like that this year. And I just kept saying yes,” said the actress, who made her acting debut with the crime drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005.

The actress calls it a stroke of good fortune as she got to work with names such as Neeraj Pandey, Tarun Mansukhani and Gautam Ghosh.

“I was just kind of thanking, you know, my stars that I got a chance to work with such different makers, whether it was Neeraj Pandey, who produced Khakee: The Bengal Chapter or Gautam Ghosh for Parikrama, then Tarun Mansukhani, who's known for completely different cinema with Housefull…and then Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders,” she said.

With more projects lined up, including The Battle of Galwan alongside Salman Khan, Chitrangda believes the year reaffirmed her faith in letting work flow naturally.

“Now The Battle Of Galwan with Salman. So I feel like it's just been one of those very rare, you know, years where I, you know, an actor can get a chance to work with such different makers. So no, there was no planning. And I can only say thanks, you know, to whatever out there that made this happen.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Cabinet okays Rs 12,015 crore project to expand Delhi Metro across 13 new stations

Cabinet okays Rs 12,015 crore project to expand Delhi Metro across 13 new stations

Indian shuttlers' 2026 roadmap: Eyes on global glory

Indian shuttlers' 2026 roadmap: Eyes on global glory

PAN holders alert: Aadhaar linking mandatory by Dec 31 to avoid inactivation

PAN holders alert: Aadhaar linking mandatory by Dec 31 to avoid inactivation

Yunus celebrates economic independence in US while B'desh remains repressed: Activist

Yunus celebrates economic independence in US while B'desh remains repressed: Activist

From Melbourne to Riyadh: 2026 tennis season breakdown

From Melbourne to Riyadh: 2026 tennis season breakdown

Karisma Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan reunite for a pic, Kareena Kapoor says, 'OGs in Sarson Ke Khet'

Karisma Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan reunite for a pic, Kareena Kapoor says 'OGs in Sarson Ke Khet'

Bharti Singh discharged from hospital, says, ‘ Our baby is safe and healthy’

Bharti Singh discharged from hospital, says, ‘ Our baby is safe and healthy’

Railways launch probe after Vande Bharat hits auto on track at Kerala station

Railways launch probe after Vande Bharat hits auto-rickshaw on track at Kerala station

Women's HIL: SG Pipers coach Sofie Gierts praises fearless young Indian talent

Women's HIL: SG Pipers coach Sofie Gierts praises fearless young Indian talent

Pakistan: Patients suffer as govt hospitals face shortage of medicines, lack diagnostic facilities (File image)

Pakistan: Patients suffer as govt hospitals face shortage of medicines, lack diagnostic facilities