Chiranjeevi says 'always feel proud to see you' as Ram Charan completes 18 years in Tollywood

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) It has been 18 years since Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan first appeared on screen in the 2007 action film "Chirutha".

Commemorating the special milestone in his son's cinematic journey, Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Chiranjeevi penned on his X timeline in Telugu, "Charan Babu, I am extremely happy that your cinematic journey, which began 18 years ago with 'Chirutha', has today secured a permanent place in the hearts of millions of fans.(sic)"

The 'GodFather' actor also revealed what it was like seeing Ram Charan on the big screen for the first time.

"The moment I saw you as a hero on screen… as a father, I can never forget it. Your discipline, hard work, perseverance, humility, and dedication have made you even more special in the industry. As a father, I always feel proud to see you… I hope that with the love of Telugu audiences and God's blessings, you continue to reach many more heights. Vijayostu…!," Chiranjeevi concluded.

Marking the occasion, the makers of his next "Peddi" unveiled a brand-new poster of RC from the highly-awaited movie.

Taking to their official IG, the makers wrote, “Celebrating our #Peddi’s 18 incredible years in cinema. From carrying a rich legacy on screen to being grounded off the screen, you’ve stood apart from all the stars and paved your own path giving us many moments of high & energy. Here’s to celebrating MEGA POWER STAR @AlwaysRamCharan and his journey. This is just the beginning. Bigger things await starting from #Peddi #18YearsOfRAMCHARANsGlory #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026." Fans reacted. One of the fans wrote, “Hype Hype Hype Hype Hype Hype Hype Hype." Another wrote, “Biggest comeback isthadu RC anna."

The poster showed Ram Charan standing on railway tracks donning a beard, along with a patterned shirt and black pants.

The 'RRR' actor was seen looking up, with his arm raised to his face. He also carried a large bag over his shoulder.

--IANS

pm/