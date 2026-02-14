Chiranjeevi lauds Ramcharan, Upasana for their conscious and spiritually rooted choice of names for their children

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Mega Star Chiranjeevi has now penned a post of appreciation for both Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela for their conscious and spiritually rooted choice of names drawn from "our eternal cultural heritage and sanctified by the blessings of our sacred temples."

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post of appreciation, Chiranjeevi wrote, "I have been receiving calls and messages from friends, relatives, and fans from all over, appreciating the beautiful names of our two little joys."

He went on to add, "With a proud heart, I extend my heartfelt love and appreciation to dear @upasanakaminenikonidela and @alwaysramcharan for their conscious, spiritually rooted choice of names drawn from our eternal cultural heritage and sanctified by the blessings of our sacred temples."

"These names carry within them devotion, cultural memory, and the divine grace that has guided generations," the actor informed.

Chiranjeevi also said,"It is equally touching to witness Charan’s thoughtful and beautiful gesture of incorporating “Devi” from his grandmother Anjana Devi garu’s name for baby Anveera. May the divine blessings always protect and guide you both and the children."

It may be recalled that Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's twins have been named Shivram and Anveera Devi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi had announced the names of his newborn grandkids with a special social media post on Friday.

Dropping a picture of Ram Charan and Upasana from the naming ceremony, Chiranjeevi had said, "With boundless joy and divine grace...We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings - 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂” & “𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 (sic)".

The 'Godfather' actor further went on to explain the significance behind these names in the caption that read, "Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. “Shiva” is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness.

“Ram” from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action."

Explaining the meaning of Anveera, he shared, "Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength."

Chiranjeevi had ended the post by urging everyone to shower their blessings on the newborns.

"We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude," he wrote.

Ram Charan and Upasana embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed the twins - a boy and a girl on February 1.

--IANS

mkr/