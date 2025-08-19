August 19, 2025 11:25 PM हिंदी

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on PM Modi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, handing over a message and invitation from President Xi Jinping to the PM for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin, later this month.

Wang Yi, a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party, also shared his positive assessment of bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his two-day visit.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question.

"Prime Minister welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

"Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance. He expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. The PM underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity," it added.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Ankita Lokhande grappled with fever, Mother Vandana Lokhande rushes to her rescue 

Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Hina Khan applauds the Mumbaikar spirit amidst rain: 'No matter what, this city just doesn’t stop'

Peace, progress, and partnership: India, China chart forward-looking roadmap for bilateral ties

Peace, progress, and partnership: India, China chart forward-looking roadmap for bilateral ties

Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav compares voter rights fight to freedom struggle; slams Nitish Kumar

“They need us now more than ever: Sudhanshu Pandey’s heartfelt please to protect strays during rains

“They need us now more than ever: Sudhanshu Pandey’s heartfelt please to protect strays during rains

Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Somy Ali faces heat for supporting Aamir Khan's brother Faissal: 'I have the fortitude to say'

Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

Operation Sindoor enters classrooms: NCERT rolls out special Modules for Classes 3 to 12

Akhilesh Yadav’s charge on voter deletions rebutted by UP district officials

Akhilesh Yadav’s charge on voter deletions rebutted by UP district officials

High Speed Rail next growth multiplier with potential Rs 12 lakh crore investment: Report

High Speed Rail next growth multiplier with potential Rs 12 lakh crore investment: Report

BJP's Amit Malviya slams CM Mamata after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam

Amit Malviya slams Mamata Banerjee after SC verdict in teachers recruitment scam