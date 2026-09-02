China's Yarlung Tsangpo mega dam is potential ecological and humanitarian disaster: Report

Lhasa, Sep 2 (IANS) The mega-dam proposed by China on the Yarlung Tsangpo River is a potential ecological and humanitarian disaster and poses ecological, environmental and geopolitical risks to downstream nations, especially India and Bangladesh, a report has detailed.

The location of the dam lies in the Himalayan seismic belt, which is an earthquake-prone region and large reservoirs can lead to reservoir-induced earthquakes. A dam failure in the terrain could cause catastrophic floods downstream. Changes in river flow will reduce sediment movement, resulting in soil erosion and loss of fertile land in Assam and Bangladesh, a report in The Tibet Express mentioned.

Landslides and glacial lake outburst floods commonly occur in the Himalayas, and a mega-dam raises the risk of sudden water rise, which could lead to natural disasters. China's unwillingness to share hydrological data leaves downstream nations vulnerable when the floods occur, according to the report.

"The Tsangpo mega-dam is not merely an engineering project—it is a potential ecological and humanitarian disaster. Its risks extend beyond Tibet, threatening the lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems of millions downstream. India and Bangladesh must treat this as a strategic water security challenge, combining diplomacy, disaster preparedness, and regional cooperation to mitigate the dangers," Khedroob Thondup, the nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in The Tibet Express.

In July, China began construction on a mega dam project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo - upper reaches of the Brahmaputra - River in Tibet, raising major concerns in the downstream countries, including India and Bangladesh.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the groundbreaking ceremony and announced the official start of the Yarlung Zangbo River Lower Reaches Hydropower Project in the Tibet region.

Responsible persons from relevant departments of the central and state organs, relevant central enterprises, members of the expert advisory committee for the construction of the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River hydropower project, project research, testing and construction units, and local people's representatives attended the groundbreaking ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The project mainly adopts the development method of straightening the bends and diverting water through tunnels, and builds five cascade power stations with a total investment of about 1.2 trillion yuan (about 167.8 billion US dollars) The power of the project is mainly transmitted and consumed, while taking into account the local self-use needs of Tibet," the state-owned press agency mentioned.

While the Chinese government insists that the project will primarily deliver electricity for external consumption while also addressing local demand in Xizang, its construction could severely harm the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra.

India has been carefully monitoring all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and taken necessary measures to protect its interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas.

Following the announcement by China of the mega dam project, New Delhi had registered its concerns with the Chinese side on December 30 last year, including on "the need for transparency and consultation" with downstream countries.

--IANS

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