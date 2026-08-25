China says willing to work with India to eliminate differences, be 'good neighbour'

Beijing, Aug 25 (IANS) Terming China and India as important neighbours and representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies, Beijing on Tuesday said that it is willing to enhance understanding, eliminate differences, overcome obstacles, and be good neighbours and friends with New Delhi.

China's Foreign Minister and Member of Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi highlighted the goal of achieving a "harmonious coexistence" between the dragon and the elephant during the 25th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question held in Beijing.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, the Chinese Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, held comprehensive, in-depth, friendly, and candid discussions on the China-India boundary issue and bilateral relations during the meeting.

"Wang Yi stated that China and India are important neighbours and representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies. The healthy and stable development of China-India relations is in the fundamental interests of both peoples, meets the common aspirations of countries in the Global South, and aligns with the trend of the times. China-India relations have transcended the bilateral scope and possess global and strategic significance," Wang Yi was quoted as saying during the meeting by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In recent years, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi met twice in Kazan and Tianjin, reaching a series of important consensuses that have charted the course for the improvement and development of bilateral relations. China is willing to work with India to grasp bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, strengthen communication, enhance understanding, eliminate differences, overcome obstacles, and be good-neighbourly and friendly friends and mutually beneficial partners, achieving a harmonious coexistence between the dragon and the elephant," he added.

In his remarks, NSA Doval highlighted the need for developing a stable, predictable, and forward-looking India-China relationship which remains in the common interest of both peoples and is of great significance to Asia and the world.

He mentioned that, under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, India-China relations have returned to the right track, border areas have maintained overall peace, and exchanges and cooperation in various fields have steadily progressed.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations, strengthening border control, improving mechanisms, and promoting cross-border cooperation.

"Both sides will continue to properly handle the border issue through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility along the border. They agreed to hold the 26th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question in India in 2027," read the statement from Beijing.

It added that the two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.

--IANS

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