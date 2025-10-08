October 08, 2025 8:51 PM हिंदी

China relies on reverse-engineered US military technologies: Report

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) China allegedly depends heavily on reverse-engineering and pirated versions of military technologies developed by the United States and other advanced countries, a report cited on Wednesday.

It added that although this strategy allows China to gain access to cutting-edge systems, a key flaw lies in its execution -- these modern designs are frequently paired with outdated components — particularly, older, underperforming engines.

"This mismatch results in systems that look formidable on paper but often fall short in real-world performance, lacking the necessary thrust and reliability demanded in high-stakes combat. As an authoritarian state, China maintains strict control over information. The true strength—or weakness—of its military capabilities remains shrouded in secrecy. What the world sees is often what the state wants it to see," a report in Uganda's daily newspaper, ‘Daily Monitor’ detailed.

"High-profile parades, state media coverage, and flashy demonstrations aim to convince both its citizens and the international community of its technological superiority. Yet, when these systems are put to the test under real-world conditions, cracks often appear. Equipment fails. Systems falter. And the carefully crafted illusion begins to waver," it added.

According to the report, one of the most prominent signals came from Bangladesh, a longtime Chinese customer that formally raised alarm over faulty spare parts and technical defects across several platforms supplied by Chinese firms.

Bangladesh authorities, it said, reported problems with corvettes, patrol craft, trainer and combat aircraft components and onshore systems, citing manufacturing defects and continuous technical challenges that prompted calls for remedial action.

"That complaint is significant because Bangladesh is not a one-off tiny purchaser: it represents a country that routinely sources major categories of equipment from China and therefore understands the logistics of operating and maintaining these systems long term," the report stressed.

"The record of these complaints shows that the issues often fall into the same buckets—substandard subsystems, non-functioning sensors, and spare-part shortages — that directly degrade combat readiness," it further stated.

The report underscored the human cost and operational consequences of such technical failures, which became tragically evident in July 2025 when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 trainer suffered a technical fault shortly after takeoff and crashed into a school in Dhaka, resulting in dozens of deaths and several injuries.

"This catastrophe illustrates how reliability issues in military hardware are not abstract procurement headaches but can translate into immediate loss of life and public crisis that shake confidence in both suppliers and domestic leadership," it noted.

