August 15, 2025 9:19 PM हिंदी

China-Pakistan nexus equipping terrorists in J&K with advanced technology: Report

China-Pakistan nexus equipping terrorists in J&K with advanced technology: Report

Stockholm, Aug 15 (IANS) China-Pakistan technological nexus has drastically changed the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, systematically equipping terrorist organisations with sophisticated military-grade communication systems and surveillance technologies, a report cited on Friday. It stated that what were once conventional insurgency tactics have now evolved into advanced digital warfare capabilities, altering the dynamics of cross-border militancy.

“The strategic alliance between Beijing and Islamabad has created a formidable supply chain for advanced military hardware. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s 2025 report, China accounted for 81 per cent of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2019 and 2023, totaling approximately $5.28 billion. This partnership extends far beyond traditional weaponry, encompassing dual-use technologies that have found their way into terrorist arsenals across Kashmir," the report in European Times highlighted.

According to the report, the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam underscored the extent of the technological infiltration in the region where security forces seized Huawei satellite phones, Chinese-manufactured GPS devices, body cameras, and encrypted communication systems from the attack site. These recoveries marked a shift from unsophisticated militant operations to coordinated, technology-driven warfare that capitalises on Chinese infrastructure and expertise.

It further mentioned that the cutting-edge network architecture enabled terrorists to coordinate in real-time, while keeping their operations secure. The operational impact, it stated, was visible during Operation Mahadev, when Indian security forces tracked terrorists using signals from a Chinese satellite phone activated in the Baisaran area. However, the elimination of three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, including the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, highlighted not only technology’s capabilities but also its weaknesses when effectively countered.

China’s engagement, the report detailed, extends beyond hardware to building a comprehensive digital infrastructure. Through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the telecom towers operated by China Mobile Pakistan (Zong) across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir provided digital coverage that reached Indian districts, including Kupwara, Rajouri, Poonch, and Uri. This network, the report said, created multiple layers of operational support for terrorist activities.

It also emphasised that China’s supply of sophisticated communication systems, surveillance capabilities, and weapons technology allowed Pakistan to deny any direct involvement while it escalated the lethality of terrorist operations. The China-Pakistan collaboration has led to several destabilising effects.

"The entrenchment of Chinese technology in Kashmir’s militant ecosystem represents more than a tactical evolution; it constitutes a strategic challenge to Indian sovereignty and regional stability. The China-Pakistan nexus has created a sophisticated support system that enhances terrorist capabilities while maintaining plausible deniability for state sponsors,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

BLA slams US decision to brand Majeed Brigade as FTO, calls it 'colonial narrative' (File image)

BLA slams US decision to brand Majeed Brigade as FTO, calls it 'colonial narrative'

A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

A memorable Independence Day, says PM Modi; shares video

Baloch human rights activist welcomes PM Modi's I-Day address on critical minerals (File image)

Baloch human rights activist welcomes PM Modi's I-Day address on critical minerals

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

FBI Director Kash Patel extends greetings to India on Independence Day

Richa Chadha, Independence Day, Instagram

Richa Chadha says 'we showed the world the way of peace & democracy'

Rahul Gandhi’s viral photo with Jagdish Tytler triggers backlash by BJP's Sirsa, Malviya

Rahul Gandhi’s viral photo with Jagdish Tytler triggers backlash by BJP's Sirsa, Malviya

India bolstering defence capabilities, remains committed to regional peace: Report (File image)

India bolstering defence capabilities, remains committed to regional peace: Report

Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions in a rain-reduced six-overs-a-side clash of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium in Mysuru on Friday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy 2025: Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

Rashmika Mandanna says 'Geetha Govindam will always be the most special film' as it turns 7

M. Pranesh clinched the crown in Challenger section; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters’ trio of runners-up in the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai GM 2025: Pranesh clinches Challengers crown; Arjun Erigaisi among Masters’ trio of runners-up