January 24, 2026 9:16 PM हिंदी

China exploiting US distractions, solidifies strategic expansion: Report

China exploiting US distractions, solidifies strategic expansion: Report (File image)

Beijing, Jan 24 (IANS) As the US remains absorbed in the crisis involving Venezuela and Iran, China’s opportunism reflects a broader contest for global leadership, with Beijing presenting itself as a 'stabilising force' through economic partnership rather than military intervention. The durability of this narrative depends on how convincingly China can reconcile its authoritarian alignments with its desire to be perceived as a responsible global power, a report said on Saturday.

According to a report in the European Times, Beijing’s stabiliser narrative faces limits as its alignment with regimes like Maduro’s Venezuela or Iran’s clerical leadership risks eroding credibility.

Similarly, it said, China’s own sovereignty claims on Taiwan and Tibet expose contradictions in its rhetoric, leaving many states cautious, which view “stability” as a cover for strategic expansion.

“As Washington grapples with simultaneous crises in Venezuela and Iran, Beijing sees an opening to reposition itself as a stabilising force in global affairs. This is not merely opportunism-it reflects a deliberate strategy rooted in China’s long-term ambition to reshape the norms of international order,” the report detailed.

“The United States’ intervention in Venezuela and its escalating confrontation with Iran have revived images of Cold War-era entanglements. Both crisis demand military, diplomatic, and economic bandwidth. For Beijing, this distraction underscores a recurring pattern: when Washington is absorbed in coercive diplomacy, China can advance its own narrative of non-interference, sovereignty, and pragmatic engagement,” it added.

The report stressed that US actions in Venezuela underscore its effort to maintain hemispheric dominance, while China counters by expanding economic engagement through the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum, offering infrastructure and investment without explicit political conditions.

Iran, it said, remains central to China’s energy security with Beijing’s decision to maintain trade despite sanctions positioning it as a dependable partner, in contrast to Washington’s punitive strategy.

The report highlighted that China’s manoeuvre mirrors "past moments when rising powers exploited US distraction".

"During the Vietnam War, the Soviet Union expanded influence in Africa and the Middle East. Similarly, Beijing now leverages US overextension to present itself as a balancer, a role historically claimed by Washington itself,” it noted.

“China’s claim to stability rests on three pillars, viz. Economic Statecraft (Belt and Road projects provide tangible infrastructure, reinforcing the image of constructive engagement), Diplomatic Mediation (Beijing has positioned itself as a broker in Middle East conflicts, most notably facilitating rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran) and Normative Framing (By invoking sovereignty and non-interference, China appeals to states wary of U.S. interventionism),” it further stated

--IANS

scor/as

